Welcoming a colorful and festive change of seasons in Lake Geneva

In my imagination, I can still smell the piles of leaves burning in the fall in my Maxwell Street neighborhood. The whole city seemed to be ablaze. Neighbors tended their piles of burning leaves as they chatted with one another.

September turned into October, and October into November. I recall my grandfather wrapping the pipes in our basement with burlap bags so they wouldn’t freeze during the winter. In November, my grandfather would drive with my Uncle Bill Malsch, sometimes taking me along with them, to Turtle Valley northwest of Delavan when they would buy bags of potatoes, turnips, parsnips, and rutabagas from the farmers, which they stored in their basements to tide us over the winter.

At Central School and later at Lake Geneva High School, we would celebrate the fall holidays, Columbus Day, Halloween, Armistice Day (which was what today’s Veteran’s Day was called in those days), and finally, Thanksgiving, the traditional last day of the fall. By Thanksgiving, the ground would usually be covered with snow, portending the coming winter.

The large excursion boats docked at the Riviera piers would be gone, having returned to Williams Bay where they would spend the winter.