Welcoming a colorful and festive change of seasons in Lake Geneva

In this coronavirus plague year of 2020, children returned to school in Lake Geneva on Wednesday, Sept. 2. Yellow school buses traversed the city for the first time in five months.
When I was growing up in Lake Geneva during the 1940s and 1950s, school did not begin until the day after Labor Day. These days, school starts before Labor Day, which is the last day of summer.
On the day after Labor Day, residents of Lake Geneva turned their thoughts from the heat and pandemonium of summer — when a deluge of many thousands of visitors from Chicago poured into the city — to more mundane, “normal” concerns such as how the Lake Geneva High School football team was going to fare against its traditional rivals, Burlington, Delavan, and Elkhorn, and what would the new automobile models look like when they were unveiled by the city’s auto dealerships in October.
Fall was always my favorite season of the year. I looked forward to watching the Lake Geneva High School football team play its rivals under the Friday night lights in Dunn Field, and I began to watch the leaves of the city’s oak, maple, and elm trees to see if there was any hint of their leaves beginning to turn yellow, orange, red, and brown before they fell to the ground. Residents of the city would rake the leaves that had fallen into large piles in front of the curbs of the city’s streets. The piles of leaves would soon be set afire, as the evening darkness descended upon the city.
In my imagination, I can still smell the piles of leaves burning in the fall in my Maxwell Street neighborhood. The whole city seemed to be ablaze. Neighbors tended their piles of burning leaves as they chatted with one another.
September turned into October, and October into November. I recall my grandfather wrapping the pipes in our basement with burlap bags so they wouldn’t freeze during the winter. In November, my grandfather would drive with my Uncle Bill Malsch, sometimes taking me along with them, to Turtle Valley northwest of Delavan when they would buy bags of potatoes, turnips, parsnips, and rutabagas from the farmers, which they stored in their basements to tide us over the winter.
At Central School and later at Lake Geneva High School, we would celebrate the fall holidays, Columbus Day, Halloween, Armistice Day (which was what today’s Veteran’s Day was called in those days), and finally, Thanksgiving, the traditional last day of the fall. By Thanksgiving, the ground would usually be covered with snow, portending the coming winter.
The large excursion boats docked at the Riviera piers would be gone, having returned to Williams Bay where they would spend the winter.
I must note, parenthetically, that I was very saddened to read in the Lake Geneva Regional News of the passing of my 8th-grade teacher, Dale Wolff. Although Dale was, to say the least, a very strict disciplinarian who did not countenance any foolishness on the part of his students, which I plead guilty to engaging in, he was also a very good teacher. I am grateful to have had the good fortune to have been taught by him.
The only problem that I had with the delights of the fall was that it preceded a long winter, that would be broken only by the welcome arrival of spring. As an 18-year-old letter carrier for the U.S. Post Office in Lake Geneva in 1960, I especially dreaded the departure of the fall because I knew that carrying the mail during the winter would be an especially brutal endeavor.
Patrick Quinn is a Lake Geneva native who is the University Archivist Emeritus at Northwestern University.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!