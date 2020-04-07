When baseball welcomed black players, a nation's ills were soothed

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

One hundred years ago, our nation was infected with another, perhaps more virulent, affliction. It served to cripple black athletes and denied them the opportunity to play professional baseball. The disease was called racism.

The first black professional baseball team was the Cuban Giants, formed in 1885. It was not until 1920, however, when Rube Foster established the Negro National League, that players of color had their own professional baseball organization.

In 1923, Ed Bolden followed Foster’s example by creating the Eastern Colored League. By 1937, this became the Negro American League, and black athletes could now compete for pennants and championships that mirrored the white teams in the majors.

There was an interesting departure from the prevailing attitudes of the time when John Schorling partnered with Foster to establish the Chicago American Giants, and became the only white owner in the Negro Leagues. Schorling was the son-in-law of Charles Comiskey, founder of the Chicago White Sox and forever linked to his team’s involvement with the World Series scandal of 1919.

Since blacks were not allowed to compete against whites, we can never know just how good either group of athletes truly were. Each kept their own lore and legends.