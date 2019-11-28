When doctors made house calls — and truly served

Throughout the history of Lake Geneva, physicians have played an important role in the city.

At the onset of the Civil War in 1861, a number of physicians living in Geneva, or who would live in Geneva after the war, enlisted in the Union Army, where they served as surgeons, including Dr. Hilton Boyce and Dr. Benoni O. Reynolds.

Physicians played important roles in Lake Geneva during the final decades of the 19th century and the first three decades of the 20th century, most notably the son of Dr. Benoni Reynolds, Dr. J.C. Reynolds (1843-1933), as well as Dr. William Macdonald (1886-1951), and Dr. Richard Halsey (1886-1959).

I remember Dr. William Macdonald very well. In the autumn of 1948 when I was a first-grade student at Central School, I was running across Madison Street near the Lake Geneva High School, heading home for lunch, when I was hit and knocked down by a car. The car was driven by Dr. William Macdonald. He picked me up and took me to his office on the north side of the 900 block of Main Street, where he examined me. He (and I) were very relieved to learn that I was OK.