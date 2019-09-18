Liberal, conservative?
How do you tell one from the other?
I suppose it’s possible to rely upon such as Lord Acton for the former and someone like Sir Edmund Burke for the latter. But that requires a daunting erudition.
Perhaps the metaphor is a more sensible route to take. Especially in the rising temperature of the heated debates that swirl around us in a presidential campaign.
The year was 1948. The Republicans had nominated, as their standard-bearer, Thomas E. Dewey of New York. The Democrats? They threw their support to their incumbent, Harry Truman. Somewhat reluctantly.
This election era was marked by the “whistle-stop.” A term used to describe the trains candidates rode in those days, crisscrossing the country. As their special cars pulled up at hamlet and city alike, the nominee would emerge and address the crowds assembled.
That was the way it was done then. Commercial air travel was still in its infancy.
The answer to the question of political inclination lays in the story of the two trains and their occupants, as they sped along the campaign trail.
In the Dewey train, the form of address was the formal, “Governor.”
On the one carrying the president, it was “Harry.”
Thomas E. Dewey was the handsome elitist. University bred from the Eastern Establishment. The mellifluous orator, smoothly mouthing reassuring platitudes.
The president, on the other hand, was a Missouri farmer, proud to announce as much. He finished his formal education at high school. The manner of speech on his train was, to describe it for polite readers, brusque. Punctuated by the occasional epithet.
There was nary a platitude within earshot.
In Dewey’s entourage, the drink of choice was the martini. And the pastime? Bridge, of course.
Truman’s cohorts preferred a stiff belt of whiskey. And the game? Poker. Played out in a rail car thick with cigar smoke.
The Dewey people invariably extended a pinky while imbibing.
Not so much in the Truman car. Shots were gripped firmly and swallowed with the same purpose. No pinkies, just fists.
Governor Dewey’s clattering whistle-stops came to rest in front of crowds filled with respectful onlookers, convinced that their man was going to win the election. After all, that’s what all the papers and news broadcasts had said, for weeks and weeks.
The president’s gatherings were different. Rambunctious is a good way to put it. And more often than not, loud. These were people getting a message. And sending one back.
While the governor received the expected applause, his opponent was more often than not greeted by a raucous chorus that included the famous, “Give ‘em hell, Harry!” And to their delight, he did.
With a relish and energy that surprised even his own party.
The final victory came in the form of a huge headline emblazoned across the front page of the Chicago Tribune. It read, “Dewey Defeats Truman.” But, of course, he did not.
The risk taker looking to the future beat his suave opponent, devoted to the past and the status quo. The Liberal defeated the Conservative.