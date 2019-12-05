Widow struggles to save home after leg injury

Dear W.C.,
I am a single mother of two beautiful girls. They are the light of my life, but due to a leg injury, I have not been able to support us properly for nearly a year. I slipped on icy steps 10 months ago and fell down a flight of stairs, breaking my leg in several spots. Since breaking my leg, I have not been able to go back to work. There was a compound fracture that became infected. I have had two surgeries and been hospitalized several times over the past year. I am finally in physical therapy. My home was foreclosed on four months ago. My husband died five years ago in a car accident, so I do not receive any support from a spouse. He had a small life insurance policy that I used to pay for his funeral and to help pay for our expenses since I broke my leg. Since this fall, I have used up all the savings to pay our bills and try to save our home. I have been receiving disability payments, but they are not enough to save my house and pay the high utility bills. We have to move out by next month, and we do not have anywhere to go. I do not have enough money for both first months’ rent and security deposit, as the small amount I receive is used for food, toiletries and gas for my car. I have not been able to return to work yet, but my employer says he will take me back as soon as I am physically capable of doing my job. If we get into a smaller rental and I am able to get back to work soon, I know I can support us again. For five years, we managed fine on our own, until this accident. Even after everything I have been through in my life, I find myself asking for help for the first time. I just don’t know how I will get out of this situation and still have a roof over our heads.
Dear Readers,
Over the past two months, we have had an extraordinary number of letters arriving weekly. We have been working hard to keep up with the most desperate letters first, but so many of them are desperate. Many people wait until they are on the verge of eviction or the sheriff has already been at their door before even considering writing to our charity. By then, we are scrambling to find temporary shelter, or hopefully a rental they can move into before having to move into a motel and losing their belongings. Sometimes these people are living without utilities, as they were disconnected before the cutoff date for winter utility disconnections. Our fellow Americans are living without toiletries and food. And most, just like the woman who wrote this letter asking for our assistance, were at one time hard-working people who just fell on hard times.
I drove to the address the woman had provided, and arrived at a home that looked like it needed some upkeep. That was understandable, as the woman had stated in her letter that she had been going through a long debilitating leg injury. From the description in her letter, it sounded like it had been quite devastating. I walked to the front door thinking about what I might encounter inside.
I knocked lightly on the front door, and I heard a dog bark. It sounded like a small dog, and I heard a woman’s voice telling the dog to be quiet. In a few minutes, a woman leaning on a cane answered the door. She looked concerned for a moment, as she tried to discern who was at her door. Then I saw the look of recognition and a smile as she said: “I know who you are. You are Sal from the charity I wrote my letter to.”
The little dog I had heard bark was hopping around barking excitedly, but once the woman scolded him, he quieted right down. Once the woman told me it was okay, I greeted the little dog and found him to be very well-mannered. After he knew I was nothing to worry about, he wandered off to his bed in the corner, but kept an eye on me. When I commented on how well-behaved the dog was, the woman said: “Since my leg injury, he thinks he has to watch over me constantly. He is a good boy and such a good companion for me and my daughters.”
I asked about the children, and she said they were in after-school activities for another hour or so. This would give us some time to talk before they came home, as I was not sure if they were aware of the financial problems they were having. I asked the ages, and learned they were 11 and 13, certainly old enough to figure out on their own that they were struggling. We talked some more about her daughters. The mother told me how helpful they had been after her surgeries, and how they had stayed with their grandmother on their father’s side while she had been hospitalized. I took that opportunity to ask about her family, her injury and surgeries.
The mother began with telling me about her husband and how he had died five years prior. The woman was still emotional as she recalled the police coming to her door and delivering the terrible news that he had died in a car accident. This news changed her life forever. She told me how she had met her husband in college, and it had been love at first sight. After a year of dating, they had gotten married. The woman cried openly as she told me how she missed her husband every day. As she cried, I could see she was far from healing from her loss.
The woman went on to tell me how her husband had been self-employed and always worked hard. She, too, had always worked hard, even telling me how she had worked right up to her due date with both pregnancies and returned to work as soon as possible after their birth.
She said: “I never took time off unless one of the kids was sick. My mother-in-law helped out because my own mother is gone. I was a good employee. I even returned to work just a week after my husband died. I thought it would help keep my mind busy, because I was in so much pain. Then, when I fell last winter, I thought I could go back to work right away, too, but the injury was much worse than I thought. Even as I lay at the bottom of those stairs looking at my leg all twisted, I did not realize how bad it was.”
She went on to tell me about the ambulance ride, the surgeries and massive infection that required more waiting, and then another surgery. It was a very long and painful process.
We were at the point where I needed to ask her about her budget.
Once I finished going over the list of overdue expenses, I could see the bad position she was in. If she did not bring her utilities up to date, she would never be able to have utilities connected in her name again. Her car payments were two months behind. I noted her small income she had been receiving, but it was not enough to cover the mortgage payment she had been trying to keep up with to prevent her foreclosure. She would have been better off to have just let the house go months earlier and not have used her savings to try to save it, but I have found people will forego even food and other daily necessities to prevent even the thought of homelessness or foreclosure.
I put together a list of expenses she should be paying each month, and came up with a figure for rent. I gave her some tips on other assistance to apply for. I asked the woman when she would be medically released to work again, and was surprised to hear she could go back to work in two weeks. The woman seemed eager and even excited about her return. I asked about any job prospects, and she shared that her past employer had given her another job at his business. Her past job required much more physical activity, but he had made a special effort to find a position for her as she continued to heal. After learning what her income would be, I had the final figure for what she should be paying for rent, and I saw with our help she could get out of the terrible financial position she was in.
We would be paying her overdue utilities and car payments. These two things alone would help her tremendously to get back on her feet. To not lose her car, which was a good low-mileage vehicle, would be instrumental in her returning to work. We also would provide gift cards for food; after asking permission, I had done a quick review of her refrigerator and cabinets I saw they were in need of some fresh healthy food choices. Both the children were in need of shoes, coats and school clothing. We would provide these, as well as gift cards for much needed toiletries and other daily necessities.
As I went over this list with the mother, she again began to cry. Just at that time, we heard the front door open and the voices of two girls called out, “Mom, we’re home.” The little dog hopped out of his bed and ran to the girls excitedly. The mother answered: “I’m in the kitchen. Come say hello.”
In a moment, two girls came in, both carrying backpacks and lunch bags. They put down all their belongings, and when they looked up, they noticed the stranger in their kitchen. Both looked at me in surprise, and as we had not gotten to the point of talking about her daughter’s knowledge of their financial situation, I was unsure as how to introduce myself. The mother said: “Girls, this is the man, Mr. Dimiceli, I was telling you about. He has come here to help us.”
This let me know they were aware of the problems, and the mother noticed the surprise on my face. She looked at me and said: “We don’t hide things from each other. We are always honest with one another, right, girls?”
They both nodded their heads and politely introduced themselves. Then the mother had them sit down and listen as we finished our conversation. We spoke about rent prospects and where they would like to live. The girls were very hopeful they could stay in the school they now attended. They were doing very well in both academics and sports, so I told them I would do my best to find something in their budget in their school district.
I had some work to do for this mother and two children, so after going over some more details, I told the mother I would call or visit in the next few days. I also told her a volunteer would be dropping off her assistance later in the day, as I did not want her car to be repossessed when she was so close to getting back on her feet. As we said our goodbyes, the mother looked at the girls and asked, “Are you two ready to go grocery shopping tonight?” They both jumped up and down and shouted, “Yes.”
I also told the girls about a future trip with their mother to get new shoes and winter coats. This brought another round of cheers, and I watched as the three all hugged each other and wiped away happy tears.
Two days later, I had a move arranged for the following week. A rental that allowed dogs and was within the school district was found, and a move was arranged. A volunteer dropped off boxes, and they packed. The mother finally was cleared to return to work and continues to be a dedicated employee who can now support herself and her two daughters and even her little dog. They shared their gratitude for all we did together to put their lives back on course after nearly a year of hardship and pain.
Their happy tears are all thanks to you and your generosity to our mission.
Being able to help others is a blessing. Your support is a blessing. These are blessings that are needed all year long, not just over the holidays. We have been given these blessings to share with those less fortunate. As I read the stack of letters we have received over the past few weeks, I know it will take all our blessings combined to bring about the help these people so desperately need. I also know that thanks to you, we will be able to share our blessings with many, not just during the holidays but throughout the year.
Thank you and God bless you for all we accomplish together to ease the pains of poverty.
Health and happiness, love and God bless everyone, Sal
