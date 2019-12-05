Widow struggles to save home after leg injury

I am a single mother of two beautiful girls. They are the light of my life, but due to a leg injury, I have not been able to support us properly for nearly a year. I slipped on icy steps 10 months ago and fell down a flight of stairs, breaking my leg in several spots. Since breaking my leg, I have not been able to go back to work. There was a compound fracture that became infected. I have had two surgeries and been hospitalized several times over the past year. I am finally in physical therapy. My home was foreclosed on four months ago. My husband died five years ago in a car accident, so I do not receive any support from a spouse. He had a small life insurance policy that I used to pay for his funeral and to help pay for our expenses since I broke my leg. Since this fall, I have used up all the savings to pay our bills and try to save our home. I have been receiving disability payments, but they are not enough to save my house and pay the high utility bills. We have to move out by next month, and we do not have anywhere to go. I do not have enough money for both first months’ rent and security deposit, as the small amount I receive is used for food, toiletries and gas for my car. I have not been able to return to work yet, but my employer says he will take me back as soon as I am physically capable of doing my job. If we get into a smaller rental and I am able to get back to work soon, I know I can support us again. For five years, we managed fine on our own, until this accident. Even after everything I have been through in my life, I find myself asking for help for the first time. I just don’t know how I will get out of this situation and still have a roof over our heads.