Winter has changed over the years in Lake Geneva

During most of the history of Geneva/Lake Geneva, January has been the slowest and quietest month. Until recently, with the addition of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, January had no holidays. Ordinarily, Geneva Lake is frozen over. This year, however, the lake has still not frozen over, which rarely happens this late in the winter. Perhaps the lake will not freeze over this year.
During the early decades of the 20th century, the quiet of January in Lake Geneva was disrupted by a significant economic activity — the harvesting of tons of ice cut from the frozen lake and shipped in railroad cars to Chicago, where it was used to chill Chicago’s steaks and steins. “Ice houses” were constructed on the shores of Geneva Lake to store the ice that had been cut from the lake, and a temporary rail line was laid down on which the ice was carried from the ice houses to the Chicago and Northwestern railroad depot on North Street, where it was loaded into freight cars and transported to Chicago.
The harvesting of ice from the frozen Geneva Lake provided jobs, which had not previously existed during the winters for residents of Lake Geneva. John Vos Seymour, the father of the Lake Geneva historian Eva Seymour Lundahl, was the ice king. He owned the ice houses, directed the cutting of ice from the frozen lake, and managed its shipment to Chicago.
John Seymour’s house still exists at the southeast corner of Geneva and Maxwell streets.
But the advent and widespread use of refrigerators by Americans and the development of cold storage facilities in Chicago killed the ice trade in Lake Geneva, and the tranquility of January returned to the city. I recall, however, that during the years following the end of World War II, quite a few residents of Lake Geneva did not own a refrigerator, and instead used an ice box to cool their food. I remember trucks and sometimes horse-drawn wagons delivering blocks of ice to residents’ homes for use in their ice boxes.
Residents in Lake Geneva managed to survive the winter months of January and February by engaging in various pursuits. Young people rode their sleds down Stanford’s Hill on Franklin Avenue or Devil’s Hill and Beginner’s Hill in what is today the Edgewood subdivision at the northwest edge of the city, or down the hills of the Hillmoor Golf Course. They also ice skated on the skating rink on the ice in front of the Riviera Beach. Members of the Lake Geneva High School football team played rough games of hockey on an ice rink that they created near what in the summers is the Maxwell Street pier.
There were indoor activities as well. On winter nights, the Lake Geneva High School basketball team played Elkhorn, Delavan, Burlington, and Whitewater or Harvard, Woodstock, McHenry, or Marengo. (The high school athletic conference in those days was the SWANI — Southern Wisconsin and Northern Illinois conference). The auditorium facing the gym in the Lake Geneva High School was filled to capacity with cheering fans who, after the games concluded, would walk the few blocks to Hanny’s Restaurant for a nightcap cup of coffee.
The old YMCA at the southeast corner of Main and Lake streets (Lake Street is Wrigley Drive today) would be filled during the evenings and on weekends by young people playing basketball. The old Lake Geneva Public Library (a wooden building constructed by Asa W. Farr in 1859 that would be torn down and replaced on the same site by the present modern Lake Geneva Public Library in 1954) would also be filled to capacity, as would the Geneva Theater (which we called “the show”).
Adults, primarily males, would fill the city’s bars — O’Brien’s, and Terres Gardens on the south side of the 700 block of Main Street, or Johnejack’s on Center Street, and Basil Rafter’s at 512 Broad St. Old-timers would gather around the huge pot-bellied stove in the railroad depot. The laser-like streams of tobacco that they expectorated crackled and sizzled as they hit the sides of the red-hot stove.
Young people would occupy the stools at Frediani’s Ice Cream Parlor on Broad Street next to the Geneva Theater, or at Arnold’s and Hammersley’s drugstores on the north side of the 700 block of Main Street.
In the evenings, other indoor activities included meetings of the city’s membership organizations, including the Masons, the American Legion, the Lions Club, the Knights of Pythias, and the Knights of Columbus. The city’s churches also provided an escape from winter.
Perhaps the most popular venue in which one could escape the winter in Lake Geneva was the bowling alley in the basement of what is today’s Landmark Center at the southeast corner of Main and Broad streets. The bowling alley would be filled every evening and on the weekends.
January gave way to February, a short month but one loaded with many special days, including Groundhog Day, Lincoln’s Birthday, Valentine’s Day, Washington’s Birthday, Shrove Tuesday, Ash Wednesday, and every four years on February 29 Leap Year Day, all of which helped to stave off the winter.
March could be a mean and nasty month or a welcome respite from the winter, depending on the weather. St. Patrick’s Day on March 17 would invariably draw residents to the city’s bars. It would be followed by the first day of spring on March 21, which would be followed in turn by April Fool’s Day. The brave daffodils that pushed their way through the snow or cold soil in the city foreshadowed warmer days to come. Palm Sunday, Maundy Thursday, Good Friday, and Easter, which occurred in either March or April depending on the calendar, served to draw residents’ attention away from the fading winter and heralded the coming May Day, Memorial Day, and summer.
Wealthy Chicagoans would return to their summer mansions, and there would be work for residents of Lake Geneva. The winter would be but a distant memory, as Lake Geneva resumed its status as one of the nation’s premier resort communities.
Quinn is a Lake Geneva native who is the University Archivist Emeritus at Northwestern University.