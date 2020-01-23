Winter has changed over the years in Lake Geneva

But the advent and widespread use of refrigerators by Americans and the development of cold storage facilities in Chicago killed the ice trade in Lake Geneva, and the tranquility of January returned to the city. I recall, however, that during the years following the end of World War II, quite a few residents of Lake Geneva did not own a refrigerator, and instead used an ice box to cool their food. I remember trucks and sometimes horse-drawn wagons delivering blocks of ice to residents’ homes for use in their ice boxes.

Residents in Lake Geneva managed to survive the winter months of January and February by engaging in various pursuits. Young people rode their sleds down Stanford’s Hill on Franklin Avenue or Devil’s Hill and Beginner’s Hill in what is today the Edgewood subdivision at the northwest edge of the city, or down the hills of the Hillmoor Golf Course. They also ice skated on the skating rink on the ice in front of the Riviera Beach. Members of the Lake Geneva High School football team played rough games of hockey on an ice rink that they created near what in the summers is the Maxwell Street pier.