Wisconsin deserves high rating for money smarts

Like most Americans, residents of the Badger State like to take out the measuring stick and see how we rank against other states — especially when it puts us in a good light.

Yes, that applies to sports, where we follow the ups and downs of the Packers, Badgers, Brewers and Bucks. We track their rankings (and argue about them) with typical cheesehead sports frenzy.

But it extends to other areas as well, so we took note when we saw a report recently that put Wisconsin right near the tippy top of the country when it comes to money management.

We were ranked tied for third in the U.S. in a study by CreditCards.com that looked at income and average FICO scores in 50 states and the District of Columbia.

FICO scores are important because they are used by lenders to determine credit worthiness and risk — and can affect the interest rate a consumer pays. The name FICO is actually a mash-up of the names Bill Fair and Earl Isaac, the founders of a company in 1956 that was the first to offer a credit risk model with a score. It is used by 90 percent of top lenders.

So, puff up your chest, Wisconsin: We’re Number 3.