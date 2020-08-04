With husband's health in decline, woman struggles to keep up

I asked the woman about the expenses she had stated in her letter. We talked about her car repair, and she sent me a picture of the invoice. She had used their stimulus money to pay for that repair. I noticed on the invoice a suggested repair for the future, and asked the woman about this. She admitted her car was in need of that repair, but did not have the money at the time she took it in. Since it was a serious repair needed for the safety of her travels, I told the woman we would have the repair done for her. She was shocked and tried to decline, but I insisted she needed this repair to safely drive her husband and herself to medical care and other necessary trips.

We then discussed their rental and how she had fallen behind in their rent. We went over all their expenses line by line, and then the additional expenses she had mentioned in her letter. With the lengthy stay in rehab and additional care and medications her husband had needed over the past two months, there were some medical bills not covered by Medicare. She had already negotiated these to as low as possible, and was on a payment plan. She would be short funds for the next six months of payments, so I told the woman we would provide three months of rent. This would allow her to pay off some of the bills, and allow her to lower her payments even more.