Woman and son struggle to recover from abusive father

Dear W.C.,

My sister has lived a very hard life. She is four years older than me, but looks like she has gone through so much more than I have. She married her high school sweetheart, who turned out to be abusive once he began to drink. She stayed with him for 15 years, even though he nearly killed her several times. He eventually went to prison and died there.

That was five years ago, and my sister's life is still difficult. She has worked hard as a cleaning woman ever since her husband was sent to prison. He never allowed her to work when they were married, even though he barely supported them. Even before he went to prison, my sister never spent a dime on herself, and would skip meals just so she would have enough food for her son. I tried multiple times to get her away from her ex-husband, and called the police many times until he was finally arrested after they found my sister unconscious. I even helped my sister and her son get into a shelter for abused women once, but he eventually found them.