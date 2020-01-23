Woman and son struggle to recover from abusive father

Dear W.C.,
My sister has lived a very hard life. She is four years older than me, but looks like she has gone through so much more than I have. She married her high school sweetheart, who turned out to be abusive once he began to drink. She stayed with him for 15 years, even though he nearly killed her several times. He eventually went to prison and died there.
That was five years ago, and my sister's life is still difficult. She has worked hard as a cleaning woman ever since her husband was sent to prison. He never allowed her to work when they were married, even though he barely supported them. Even before he went to prison, my sister never spent a dime on herself, and would skip meals just so she would have enough food for her son. I tried multiple times to get her away from her ex-husband, and called the police many times until he was finally arrested after they found my sister unconscious. I even helped my sister and her son get into a shelter for abused women once, but he eventually found them.
Her son is now 18, and hoping to go to college soon. He works part-time after school and on weekends to help out. My sister continues to work hard, even with the pain she is in from her past injuries. The help my sister needs now is due to her car breaking down. She needs her car for her job, and it’s very unreliable. She also has not seen a dentist in years and never smiles anymore, because she is so embarrassed of her teeth. They are broken and cause her much pain. I’m not sure what other assistance she may need, as she does not tell me about her financial problems. She knows I would try to help, even though my husband and I just make ends meet each month.
Dear Readers,
I did not have an address for the older sister, but the younger sister did provide a phone number. After doing our own evaluation of the older sister, I called the phone number provided to speak to her. She answered the phone and questioned who was calling. I explained who I was and the charity work we do. She then said: “You are who my sister told me to write to a long time ago. I never wrote to you, though. Did my sister write to you about me?”
I confirmed she had. The sister then said: “She always has known what I’m going through, even when I don’t tell her. I didn’t want to worry her any more than she already worries about us.”
I answered: “I don’t think you can hide anything you are going through from your sister. She loves you and is worried about you.”
The older sister laughed about that and said: “Ever since she was little, she always seemed more like the big sister. Always watching out for me and trying to help me. I have really caused her a lot of stress over the years, especially when I was married to my now-deceased husband.”
I took this opportunity to ask her questions about her marriage and the life she had lived with her ex-husband. It was just as the younger sister had stated in her letter — a very hard life.
She had been happy in her marriage at first — even though she admitted he had been very controlling — until her husband began to drink after their son was born. His personality had changed when he was drunk, and soon he became more and more violent. It started with verbal abuse, but soon escalated to physical abuse.
The older sister confessed she had lived in constant fear at that point, and her husband’s threats to harm their son if she did not follow his every command was always first and foremost in her mind. Her husband would count every penny of change from the grocery store, and if it did not add up to the receipt and the little money he had given her, she would be punished. If his shirts were not ironed to his liking, she would be physically tortured. It was such a difficult story to listen to, I was actually relieved she had not shared all the details with her younger sister. She would have been traumatized by what she told me.
The older sister told me about the final time he had abused both her and her son. He had actually broken their son’s arm, and given her a concussion. Her son had been the one to call the police and his aunt when his mother would not wake up. This time, they finally put her husband behind bars, and when they caught him, he was driving under the influence, had been involved in a hit-and-run accident, and had illegal drugs in his possession. So it finally put him in jail long enough for the woman and her son to no longer be living in constant fear of his return.
While he was in prison, she had begun divorce proceedings, but these had not been necessary, as he died of an overdose while in jail. The woman told me all these things in a detached voice, as if she was speaking about someone else. It was like a nightmare she was finally able to wake from when she was done telling me all these things.
The woman began to cry when she told me about the stress she had put her younger sister through, and the physical and mental scars her son carried. She felt guilty for not saving him from that life sooner. We talked about the way a physically abusive person can take control of your life, and how she had done what she needed to do to survive it. We talked about the ineffectiveness of restraining orders; she had placed them against her husband multiple times. She never had felt safe until he was in prison.
I felt it was time to move on to discussing her present situation and how we could help this woman and her son. I asked about the woman’s job, and she shared that she was working full-time. She also had recently taken a second part-time job to try and pay for repairs needed on her car. I had her send me pictures of the car and the mileage. She sent the quote for the repairs that needed to be done by a professional. These would take her months to save up for.
I asked her about other pressing financial problems, and she admitted their utilities were behind. We talked about her son’s job, and how he tried to contribute to their household income. She proudly told me how he was a high honors student and would be receiving several scholarships. She wanted her son to have a better life than the one she had struggled through. The proud mother added that her son also wanted a better life for himself, after what he had endured with the life his father had given them.
After looking over the quote and going over the woman’s budget in detail, I told her we would have her car repaired. She was so surprised she shouted when she asked, “You will fix my car?” She thanked me over and over again; she was so full of gratitude for this assistance.
We talked about their food insecurity in the past, but now her son made sure she had enough food. She finally broke down in tears when she talked about how they did not have enough food when her son was younger.
She said: “Thank God he had meals at school, because his father was selfish and never gave me enough money for food. He also would not let me take what he called handouts. I was not allowed to go to the food pantry or get food stamps when he was too drunk to work. I would just skip meals so my son would have enough. I’m thankful for the good man my son is growing up to be. Once he was old enough to work, he got a job and made sure we never went hungry again.”
I told the woman we would be sending some grocery gift cards so they could choose some healthier food and her son would not have to worry about his mother eating enough. She cried again when she heard about this assistance, saying: “It has been years since I have been able to eat without worry, fear or guilt. It will be nice to finally just be able to enjoy food.”
I found this statement especially painful, thinking about all the woman had shared with me over their past food insecurity.
I finally asked the woman about her teeth. Several times in our conversation, I had heard a sharp intake of breath that sounded like pain. When I asked the woman about this, she admitted she suffered due to her broken and missing teeth. The years of abuse had not been kind to her teeth, and the years of neglect due to lack of dental care had been almost as damaging. I made arrangements for her to be seen by a dentist who provides dental care at a great discount.
When I told the woman about this, she tried to make excuses about not being worthy. I know that she endured years of not only physical abuse but also psychological abuse. For years, she was told she was not worthy of anything but punishment, and she had almost begun to believe it. Now, I was offering her assistance that was only for her benefit, and she was trying to tell me she could not accept it. We talked for some time about her self-esteem, and how having her teeth fixed would not only help her self-confidence but also her health. She finally admitted to the terrible pain she was in, and how much she would appreciate the gift of good dental health that only a dentist could provide.
After talking for nearly two hours, we finally said our goodbyes after she provided me her utility account information and address. I went to work immediately making arrangements for her car repairs and dental care. I also arranged for a volunteer to drop off gift cards for food and toiletries, and a check to bring their utilities up to date.
The following day, a volunteer was at the woman’s door. After introducing herself to the woman who answered the door, she was invited inside. The volunteer told me how she handed the woman the envelope with her assistance inside, and the woman had burst into tears. She told me how they had shared a hug, and the volunteer had been happy to offer comfort to this woman who had endured much hardship in her life.
The woman’s car was repaired, and she continues to work hard. Over the next month, she had her teeth fixed, removing the terrible pain the dentist said she must be in. He was actually shocked by the condition her teeth were in and the pain she must be enduring. The dentist agreed to work on her teeth immediately, once I accepted his quote, and the woman was relieved from the terrible pain she was living with.
A month later, I received a letter from the woman’s son. He shared how happy he was to see his mother smiling. He said: “I cannot thank you enough for the things you said to my mom that made her feel so much better as a person. The volunteer you sent over to drop off food and gift cards has become a friend and mentor. She invited us to her church, and we have been going there ever since. I love my mom dearly, and the change in her life has meant so much to both of us.”
Our assistance provided the helping hand this woman and her son needed to finally move on from the pain and suffering they had endured. Your donations were used 100 percent to end the cycle of poverty and restore joy to our fellow creations in great need. Thank you and God bless you for allowing us to provide this desperately needed assistance.
We need your continued help to remove the pains of poverty for our fellow creations. Please care and share what you can. Every penny of your donation is used to provide poverty relief for those in desperate need. Ever since the founding of The Time is Now to Help, not one penny of any donation is used for overhead, salaries or expenses. Thanks to you, we hope to be able to share the blessings of food, shelter, warmth, transportation, clothing, toiletries and so much more.
Thank you and God bless you for all we accomplish together to ease the pains of poverty.
Health and happiness, love and God bless everyone, Sal
Please help: There are many coming to us in desperation. Our good fellow creations need our compassion. Together we make a big difference. Make checks payable to: The Time Is Now to Help, P.O. Box 1, Lake Geneva, WI 53147. The Time Is Now to Help is a federally recognized 501(c)3 charitable organization licensed in the states of Wisconsin and Illinois. You will receive a tax deductible, itemized thank you receipt showing how your donation provided assistance for the poverty stricken.
A very special thank you: Clarence and Marilyn Schawk Family Foundation, James & Lynne Newman Foundation, Paul Ziegler, Ziegler Charitable Foundation, Electronic Specialties, Fairwyn SB, Symphony Bay Gives Back, Brian Pollard and the Symphony Bay Team, Kevin Louis, Kunes Country Auto Group, John and Valerie Lincoln, Dick and Jean Honeyager, Lake Geneva Area Realty, Jeff Martin, Steven & Deidred Trumble, Doug and Jean Chase, Landon Petrie Jr., Doris Kushch, Community Foundation of Southern Wisconsin, Grunow Family Fund, Tom and Mary Johnson, Edward Hechmann, Dean and Shirley Taylor, The Dan and Donna Casey Family Charitable Fund, James and Cathy Beierle, Plasti-Coil, Mimi Rasch and Family, Colleen Heffernan, Candy Stermer, Mr. and Mrs. Robert Schuberth, Gregory and Jean Marie Dexter, Mary Fitzgerald, Steven and Laurie Terhark, Jean Zitzler, Creek Road Community Church, Landon Petrie Jr., Joan Murphy, John and Christiane Stuckey, George and Leah Rozhon, James and Mary Johnson, Beth and Jody Rendall, William and Helen Keough, Michael Glass, Peterson Drywall, Carol Lobdell, Shirley Wuerth, Ada Duffey, George and Lauretta Clettenberg, Ron and Jacque Wuttke, John and Diane Molumby, Saints Simeon and Anna Anglican Church, Judith Caputo, William and Jean Isaacson, Mark and Gretchen Kitzman, Walter Myalls, Senior Travel Club of Walworth County, Richard and Jane Roman, Michael and Monica Rehberg, Jody Cook, Joseph Fusinato, Jim and Jill Kaphengst, Linda West, Nancy Ferguson, Virgil and Sharon Wuttke, Troy and Kerry Bruley, Stanley Roelker, Mary Lou Broberg, Mildred Striegl, David and Carol Hunecke, Colette Kuhlmann, Dorothy Tookey, Allen and Karen Shoopman and C&N Drywall and Painting.
Memorials: Dolores Piotrowski in memory of her beloved family Martha "Dee" Valentine and Gene and Lottie Piotrowski.
Prayer chain: The power of prayer and positive thoughts comes from the true healer, our Lord answering our prayers. Please pray for healing for the following people: Talyn, Mike, Sylvia, Richard, Jennifer, Jayden, Maria C., Alex, Lily, Kaitlyn, Sheila, Rhonda, Deda Lee, Marilyn, Helen, Dennis, Mary, Joseph, Sal, Jordan, Jean, Tom L., Arabelle J., Dr. Peter, Alyce, Matthew, Pam E., Jenene B. and John S.
Furniture donations: To donate furniture please call Love Inc., 262 763-2743.
Please visit: www.timeisnowtohelp.org