Dear W.C.,
I care for my sister, who is physically disabled. Our mother died when I was 23 and my sister was 15, and I have cared for her ever since. It has been six years since we lost our mother, and it has been very hard. I have had to miss a lot of work over the past two months due to some health problems my sister has had. Usually she can be home by herself while I’m at work, but she caught a bad cold that turned into pneumonia and has had to have a lot of care. She was so weak when she came home from the hospital she could not even get to the bathroom on her own or barely lift her fork to feed herself. She is finally getting stronger, and I have been able to go back to work full-time again, but we really fell behind in our rent and utilities. I received a disconnection notice today for our electric, and the stress from all this is making me ill. Please help us.
Dear Readers,
We all know how stress affects us. It can cause very real symptoms that cause physical harm to your body and mind. I knew the stress from receiving a utility disconnection notice could very well cause enough stress to make this woman physically ill. From her letter I could tell she already had a huge responsibility placed on her at a young age. I was hopeful we could help reduce this woman’s stress and ease her financial responsibilities so they could continue to live independently.
I called the woman who wrote the letter, and after introducing myself, we set up a time I could visit. Her work hours varied, so we set up a time that was after she got off work the following day. When we ended our phone call, the woman said: “Thank you. You have no idea how much this means to us that you called.”
The next day, I arrived at the apartment building and pressed the intercom. The door was buzzed, and I entered the apartment building. I walked in and saw two young women down the hall waving to me; one of the women was in a wheelchair. When I walked up to them, I could tell the sister in the wheelchair had multiple disabilities. She spoke to her older sister in a way that was hard for me to understand, but the sister seemed to understand every word. We introduced ourselves, and they invited me inside.
We went inside the apartment, and I could tell it was sparsely furnished to allow the handicapped sister wheelchair access in such a small apartment. The older sister said it was a two-bedroom apartment, as they could not share a room due to the handicapped sister’s equipment and special bed. She showed me her sister’s room, and it gave me an idea of the amount of care that was required. We all talked in the living room area, as it was the only room all three of us could fit in at once. The handicapped sister asked me some questions that the older sister translated for me. I answered her questions and was glad that as we spoke more, I was able to understand her speech better.
The handicapped sister tried to tell me about how sick she had been. I understood her clearly when she said, “I could not breathe.” The older sister told me how susceptible her sister is to viruses due to some of her birth defects. She said: “It is so hard living in an apartment building, because when one person gets sick, everyone is exposed. We moved to this smaller building last year because there are less people. It did not help, because the first bug that went around she caught, and it really took its toll on her.”
The handicapped sister nodded her head and then looked so sad as she said: “I’m sorry. I didn’t mean to get sick.” The older sister hugged her and quickly reassured her it was not her fault.
I asked the older sister about her job and how much time she had taken off of work. Her employer was very understanding of her situation, but with the amount of time taken off, she had gone beyond all her sick days and vacation time. She had missed several weeks with no pay when her sister had been released from the hospital, as she needed so much care. The older sister pulled out her late notices and other bills as we went over their budget. It was a miracle they had managed to get by for over six years on their own without needing assistance.
Several times they had received help from their church for minor things, but this was the first time they were in true danger of becoming evicted and having their utilities disconnected. The older sister said: “We just get by each month. I am very careful about what we spend for food and toiletries. If we can’t afford it, we live without. There are so many healthcare items my sister needs that I put first before any needs I may have.”
I could see that from the budget she put before me.
Eventually we talked about their mother and father. It was still a difficult subject, so I did not ask many questions, I just listened as they talked. Their father had been nonexistent in their lives since the younger sister was born with multiple handicaps. He had not wanted the responsibility, so he left with no other contact. The mother had struggled due to his desertion. She finally was able to pick up the pieces and take care of her daughters on her own, but it had taken several years of evictions that the older sister still remembers clearly.
Then she had gotten breast cancer. The older sister told me how she had spent nearly all her time until her death making sure the sisters could be together and could get by on their own. The older sister said: “It was her dying wish that I stay with my sister, but I would have done it even if she hadn’t asked. I love my sister.”
The handicapped sister began to cry, and again I watched as the older sister hugged and consoled her.
After reviewing their bills and finances, I came up with a plan for their budget. We would need to pay their overdue rent and one more month to give them a buffer. We would also pay their overdue utilities and some into the future. We also provided the older sister with gas gift cards, as her transportation was desperately needed for her job and medical care for the handicapped sister. Grocery gift cards were provided to help with their strained food budget. I went over the plan with the two sisters, and I watched as they both began to cry. I asked the women why they were crying when they should be happy.
The older sister said: “I am so happy. You saved us from going through my biggest fear over the past six years. I have always had the fear of failing at caring for my sister. You have taken away that fear and stress that was making me sick to my stomach every day.”
I told them about all of you and how you made it possible for The Time Is Now to Help to provide this assistance. They listened intently and then thanked us for the assistance we would be providing.
When I rose to leave, the older sister walked me out to the hall, and the handicapped sister followed in her wheelchair. This time I understood the handicapped sister, when she said: “Goodbye. Thank you.” I turned to wave goodbye as I left their building.
A few weeks later, I contacted the older sister once more. This time I heard a cheerful voice on the phone as she shared all the good news about the many improvements in their lives. When we were saying our goodbyes, the woman said: “I have been thinking about what you said about all the people that made it possible to help us. I have been praying for all of them and The Time is Now to Help. Thank you and God bless you all.”
I share that with all of you who do indeed make all our good works possible.
Please donate to our matching grant opportunity, the 2019 Barnabas $88,420 Matching Grant. Again Barnabas has come to us inspired to help many fellow creations living in poverty. We are so excited for this matching grant and the poverty relief it is already providing. Our hopes and prayers are that you will take this opportunity to donate knowing every dollar of your donation will be matched by the amazing Barnabas donors, doubling your donations. As always, every penny of this matching grant will be used to provide poverty relief. Together we are doing the good works of our Lord helping our fellow creations, removing the pains of poverty.
Together we have helped over 500 people each year, people suffering due to job loss, lack of transportation, illness and other tragedies of life that result in poverty. Thank you and God bless you for all we accomplish together to ease the pains of poverty.
Health and happiness, love and God bless everyone, Sal