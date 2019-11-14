Woman facing surgery runs out of options to support herself

Dear W.C.,

All my life I have struggled. I am now 61 years old and still struggling to get by. I grew up in an abusive household, so at a young age, I married and had two beautiful children. It was my way of getting away from the abuse, but it did not spare my mother. She died before she ever got to know her grandchildren from medical complications that should have been seen by a doctor sooner. My father went to jail, but it was too late to prevent all the years of abuse he put both my mother and I through. Two years later, my husband died in a car accident. I was home with an 8-week-old baby and a 3-year-old when that happened, but I put aside my grief and shock and went right to work as a cleaning lady, leaving my children in day care. For years, we just got by, but whenever they needed something extra like sports fees or ballet outfits, I would work two jobs to make ends meet. I am proud to say I raised my kids on my own all those years without any help from anyone. Thank God I stayed healthy enough to do that. Now my children are grown and moved away, living their own lives. It has been harder and harder for me to work like I used to, due to the old injuries caused by my father and a new one that has been affecting me lately. I have had to give up some of my cleaning jobs recently, due to the constant pain I’m in, and now I just learned I need a hip replacement. I fell last winter on the ice, and that is what caused the hip injury. I don’t know what I will do without any income. I have applied for Social Security due to my disability, but before this goes into effect, I will be evicted. I hope and pray you can help me, as I don’t know how I will get by otherwise.