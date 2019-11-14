Woman facing surgery runs out of options to support herself

Dear W.C.,
All my life I have struggled. I am now 61 years old and still struggling to get by. I grew up in an abusive household, so at a young age, I married and had two beautiful children. It was my way of getting away from the abuse, but it did not spare my mother. She died before she ever got to know her grandchildren from medical complications that should have been seen by a doctor sooner. My father went to jail, but it was too late to prevent all the years of abuse he put both my mother and I through. Two years later, my husband died in a car accident. I was home with an 8-week-old baby and a 3-year-old when that happened, but I put aside my grief and shock and went right to work as a cleaning lady, leaving my children in day care. For years, we just got by, but whenever they needed something extra like sports fees or ballet outfits, I would work two jobs to make ends meet. I am proud to say I raised my kids on my own all those years without any help from anyone. Thank God I stayed healthy enough to do that. Now my children are grown and moved away, living their own lives. It has been harder and harder for me to work like I used to, due to the old injuries caused by my father and a new one that has been affecting me lately. I have had to give up some of my cleaning jobs recently, due to the constant pain I’m in, and now I just learned I need a hip replacement. I fell last winter on the ice, and that is what caused the hip injury. I don’t know what I will do without any income. I have applied for Social Security due to my disability, but before this goes into effect, I will be evicted. I hope and pray you can help me, as I don’t know how I will get by otherwise.
Dear Readers,
Here we have another one of our fellow creations who is struggling to get through until they can receive Social Security and Medicare. This woman did not state in her letter the exact help she would need, but I knew from experience she would need help in several areas. We would have to pay a visit to find out if this woman was truly in need, and where our assistance would be of most benefit.
I drove to the woman’s apartment later in the day, since she had said she was still working. I found her at home, and after showing my identification, she invited me inside. I could see immediately that the woman was having difficulty walking, as she held onto the backs of furniture to make her way to a chair. Since she was in so much pain, I asked if it would be a good time to talk or if she would like me to return. She looked frightened that I might leave and pleaded: “Please don’t leave. I am going in for surgery next week, and I have been so worried about being evicted and even having food while I recover. Please don’t go.”
I promised I would stay, as I could see her desperation.
We sat down to talk in her small apartment, and while we got to know each other, she pointed out pictures of her children and grandchildren. Her son was in the military overseas, and her daughter was married but living down south. She was quick to point out they did not know about her financial problems, as they were both struggling themselves. I asked if she had a close relationship with her children, and she claimed she did, so I had to ask: “Don’t you think you should share this with them? Do they even know you are going in for surgery?”
She looked away quickly, so I knew the answer was going to be no. When she finally answered, I learned I was right in my assumption; she had not told her children she was going in for surgery. She said: “I do not want to worry them. My daughter will just come rushing here, and she has enough problems in her life; she does not need mine, too.”
I knew we would need to discuss this further, but she was not going to be convinced easily.
We moved on to talking about her past, her years of living with the violence of an abusive father, and a mother who could not protect her. She shared with me the horrible memory of the time her father dislocated her shoulder and then put it back into place because he did not want to be questioned at an emergency room about how it happened. Then, another time when her father pushed her down a flight of stairs and she suffered a concussion and multiple bruises that again were not treated in an emergency room. She told me these experiences in a detached way — as if it was not even herself she was talking about.
But when she told me about her mother’s abuse, she was not so detached. This time, she began to cry, and did not stop until she told me about her mother’s death, due to the abuse she had withstood for years and her father’s eventual death while he was in prison. By the time she had finished telling me about her life as a child, she looked completely drained. We discussed the ways she had learned to cope with these memories, her use of meditation, prayer, support groups and eventual forgiveness. By the time she finished telling me about how she had learned to move on from these bad memories, she seemed more relaxed.
We moved on to talking about her marriage at an early age. The woman said: “I never was able to go to college. That was not even an option with my father. The one time my mother dared to mention I wanted to go to college, he made sure she never asked again. I knew there was only one way out, and it was to get married. I met my husband while in high school, and we married when I was 19. We had our first child when I was 20, and my daughter three years later.”
She recalled that terrible time when she learned her husband had died, and at the age of 24 she was a widow. She said: “I had loved my dear husband, and in the few wonderful years we had together, he showed me the way love should be between a husband and a wife.”
We talked about how she began to work again, and she said: “The only thing I knew how to do other than care for children was clean, so that is what I did my whole life. It worked well when my kids were young; I could make my own hours and work as long as I needed. It paid our bills, and while we never lived extravagantly, my kids never went hungry.”
I asked the woman about her situation now, and how things had changed recently. She told me about how some of the abuse her father had put her through had caused permanent damage. She had some nerve problems with her hand, and recurring headaches due to the several incidents of head trauma. Her recent fall had added more pain to her already pain-filled body. Doing hard physical labor had become increasingly difficult over the past few months, and she had been struggling to work shorter hours. The loss in income had caused her to fall behind in her rent, utilities and also caused food insecurity. I did not know how bad her food insecurity was until I asked to see her refrigerator. She pointed to the kitchen and said: “Go ahead and take a look. There is not much in there to see.”
She was correct, as I saw for myself the few condiments, some canned soup and a few packages of frozen vegetables. After asking the woman her food preferences and if she had any allergies, I called a volunteer to pick up some food for the woman. I also hoped this volunteer would be a good fit for any future help the woman may need. It would be a while before she was up and about on her own.
We went back to sit down and go over the woman’s budget. After a thorough review, I could see even though she lived extremely frugally, she would not be able to continue living where she was, unless she continued to work, and she would not be physically capable of working for at least 6 to 8 weeks after her surgery. I mentioned this to the woman, and she nodded her head in agreement. She knew she was in a predicament, and that is why she had contacted us, but I did not want to just put a Band-Aid on the situation if she would not be able to work for some time. I brought up the possibility of her moving in with her daughter, at least until she was on her feet again.
At first the woman vehemently denied wanting to live with her daughter. I asked if she would talk to her daughter and tell her the situation she was in. The woman had tears in her eyes again as she looked down, but she finally agreed to call her daughter the following day. Since the woman was living with the possibility of eviction and utility disconnection, I told her we would pay these overdue expenses and the following month while she recuperated from her surgery. Since she was in so much pain and already had her surgery scheduled with an excellent orthopedic surgeon in her insurance network, I knew that no matter what the resolution was for her situation, she would have to complete her surgery here.
By this time, the volunteer had arrived, and I invited her to sit and talk with us while the woman ate hungrily. The two women got to know each other better, and I could see the woman was more comfortable with the volunteer. I asked the woman if the volunteer could help occasionally, drop off groceries, etc. The woman was very grateful for this help, and she smiled as they exchanged phone numbers. I could see this would help ease some of the loneliness I was feeling from the woman’s solitary life.
By this time, it was getting late, so I left the woman’s apartment with a promise to come back the next day with her assistance after she had her conversation with her daughter.
The next day, I arrived at the scheduled time with rent checks, a utility check and gift cards for gas and groceries. When the woman answered the door, I could see her eyes were red-rimmed from crying, but she had a smile that told me her conversation with her daughter had gone well. The first thing she did was give me a hug, and said: “Thank you for encouraging me to call my daughter. I would never have told her what I’m going through if you hadn’t insisted.”
She began to cry as she recounted the phone conversation she had with her daughter. She told me how her daughter had not only offered to stay with her while she recovered from her surgery, using her vacation days from her job, she had also offered for the mother to move down south when she was well enough. The daughter had told her how she had thought about it for years, but she never thought her mother would want to, thinking she was too independent. The conversation the two women had was long overdue, as they shared many things they had not talked about for years. The woman was joyful as she told me how they had shared many tears and laughter, talking honestly with each other for the first time in a long time.
I was relieved to know that not only would this woman be safely in her rental here while she recovered from her surgery, but she would also be cared for after her surgery by her loving daughter. Sometimes all our fellow creations need is a gentle reminder of the love of their family. And this love would see her through her surgery, her financial struggles and carry her all the way south where she would live happily with her daughter and son-in-law in a warm, healing environment.
Two months later, our volunteer was happy to share the news that the woman has moved in with her daughter. After dropping off food several times, the women had kept in touch, and we were all happy to hear about the way this situation had been resolved.
Thanks to all of you and your support, we were able to give this woman the care she needed while she was unable to work. All of us together had a part in this success,
Every day we receive requests for our assistance. In many communities, there is no or little assistance for those living in the pains of poverty. People of every age are suffering in silence as they live without proper shelter, food, utilities and other daily necessities. Thank you and God bless you for all we accomplish together to ease these pains of poverty.
Health and happiness, love and God bless everyone, Sal
