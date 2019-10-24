Dear W.C.,
Since I was 5 years old, I was passed from family member to family member until, when I was 13, I ended up in foster care. As soon as I was able to, I got a job and started saving money in hopes of being able to live on my own. I had no idea how hard that dream would be until I finally was out on my own. I went to college for two years and received my associate’s degree in marketing, but I could not afford any more schooling. I was able to get a good job, and with a friend I met at my church, we rented an apartment together. After just a few weeks of living together, I began to notice the same things I remember about my mother and other family members I have lived with. She was losing weight, and up partying all night. She lost her job. She started to have strange people coming over at all hours of the night, being loud, and not caring that I had to be up early for work. Then we received an eviction notice, because my roommate was not paying her half of the rent. I had no idea she was not paying for two months, as we both submitted our portion of our rent on our own. I called my landlord and tried to explain the situation, but he did not want to hear my excuses. If our rent was not paid up in full, we would be evicted in a few weeks. I used all the money I had in my checking account to pay my roommate’s overdue rent amount, because she said she could not pay it. It was everything I had left that I needed to pay my half of the utilities, my insurance and my car payment. I asked my roommate to leave, but she has refused. Not only that, she has now started intimidating me to the point that I lock myself in my room every night. My dreams of independence have become a nightmare. Now it is a month later, and she again has not paid her rent. At this point, I feel I just need to move out, as her name is on the lease. I do not have the money for both first month’s rent and security deposit somewhere else, and the utilities here are in my name and late. I feel my well being is at stake, as my roommate and her friends continue to harass me because I do not use drugs or drink alcohol. I have had several items stolen from my room, even though I leave it locked. I know from years of dealing with my mother and her addictions that my roommate will most likely not change, and I must remove myself from the situation. I need to find a place where I feel safe once more.
Dear Readers,
I know from years of working with people that it is hard to get drug addicts and alcoholics to change their behavior. We can’t help people who do not want to help themselves. We do not have the expertise, and that is not what our charity’s mission is. It is one thing if you are physically incapable of taking care of yourself due to handicap, illness or disability. It is something else completely when people just refuse to do what is necessary to take care of themselves.
I called the woman who wrote the letter asking for our assistance with providing rent and a security deposit. I, too, felt she needed to remove herself from that situation, as it not only sounded stressful but also dangerous. Returning home every day after a long day at work only to find your room rummaged through and receiving threats did sound like a nightmare, and I felt the desperation this woman must be feeling.
When the woman answered the phone, I introduced myself. She was relieved to hear it was The Time is Now to Help on the phone; in fact, she was so relieved she burst into tears. I was surprised, but I think she was even more surprised as she said: “I can’t believe I just did that. It’s not like I’ve had an easy life. I have had a pretty tough time of it, and I don’t cry easily.”
We talked for a few minutes more, and then we agreed to meet at a park close to her apartment. Her roommate was at her apartment with friends, and I could hear them in the background over the phone yelling obscenities and turning up their music when they heard she was on the phone. The woman said: “As soon as they hear my phone ring, they do this every time. It is so embarrassing. I’m sorry, I can’t even hear you.”
I shouted to her the time and location, and she shouted back that she would meet me there. I knew having a confrontation with the roommate and her friends while they were drunk or high was not going to get us anywhere.
Within an hour I met the young woman at the specified location. When she shook my hand, she again apologized for the behavior of her roommate and her roommate’s friends. She said: “I don’t know what else I can do, I just can’t continue to live like that.”
I had asked her to bring with her paperwork, late notices, etc., and she shared that she had to bring these things with her everywhere or leave them in her car, because she already had her debit card stolen from her room, and even a gift card from her coworkers was taken out of her purse.
I asked the young woman many questions about how she and her roommate met. She confirmed the roommate had been new to one of the support groups she belonged to at her church, and they had not known each other very well. She had assumed the roommate was a good person just because she was attending her church, but that is not always the case. The roommate’s true colors had come through pretty quickly once they moved in together. The woman said: “I really was surprised how she had fooled me into believing she was a good person. After years of dealing with my mother’s lies and broken promises, my family’s unreliability, you would think I would be a better judge of character.”
I took that opportunity to ask her about her mother and her childhood. She was not shy about sharing the many difficult situations her mother had placed her in as a young child before the court had placed her with family. The woman said: “My grandma was the only person that cared about me. I had a somewhat normal life living with her, and she is the only person I ever loved and trusted. She died when I was 10, and then I was placed with my aunt. The bad thing about that was she let my mother come visit me whenever she wanted, and even drive me around. They did not supervise our visits. My mother would keep me up all night while she binged, and then not get me to school. I kept getting moved to other family members until they finally put me in foster care. I lived with several foster families, and they made sure I got through high school, but as soon as I was 18, I was on my own.”
It was a very difficult childhood, and from watching and listening to this young woman tell me her story, I could sense the pain she had endured.
We talked about her time in college and then her job. It was the first time I saw a spark of excitement and happiness. The young woman enthusiastically told me about her job, and how much she loved it. She also told me how her days were marred by her lack of sleep due to her roommate’s disruptions. She also shared how even the thought of going back to her apartment at the end of the day caused her great anxiety and stress. Then she told me about her financial difficulties due to her roommate’s lack of contributing to their housing expenses.
The woman said: “I cannot afford to pay her half of the rent again. She has already caused me to fall behind in the utilities, which are in my name, and my car payment.”
I looked over her paperwork that supported these expense payments and late notices.
We went over several rentals she had found. One in particular would be a great option, being an affordable one-bedroom and much closer to her work. We went over the steps she would need to take to make the move happen. The young woman did not have any furniture other than the old bed in her room. The remaining furniture had been hand-me-downs or had been her roommate’s. She said she could pack her own personal belongings and take them out to her car a little at a time so she did not alert her roommate. I asked why, and she stated she was worried they would follow her or provide more difficulties for her in her new apartment if they knew she was moving. I told her that would be a good plan, and to leave her old bed behind. When she moved, we would provide her with a new mattress, box spring and frame. She would make a complete fresh start.
We went over the rest of the details together, and I contacted the landlord to confirm the apartment was still available. Once we had the lease signed, she could move in within a week.
We said our goodbyes with a plan in place. I felt uncomfortable even having the young woman return to her apartment, knowing the harassment she was undergoing, but she assured me she could handle it. She said, “Besides, I will need a week to sneak out all my clothing and personal items.”
She said this with a smile — the first smile I had seen from her all day. I had her promise to text me each day and update me on how things were going. She said she would, and we waved as we both left the park.
After a long week of daily texts that shared both the woman’s anguish over the increasing harassment and eventual relief when it was finally the day she would move to her new apartment, we were both glad it was finally here. The young woman arrived at her apartment to find not only a new bed in place but also some used household necessities, a table with two chairs, and a television, all donated by caring volunteers. We also provided gift cards for bedding, dishes, pans, cleaning supplies and other household necessities. We had paid off her balance on her utility bill to allow her to transfer the new service into her name after transferring the old service out of her name. We also paid her overdue car payment and one ahead to give her a buffer in the future.
This assistance was all carefully considered to find the best way we could give this young woman the helping hand she needed. To let her know we wanted her to be successful in the future, and that we cared.
The young woman called me after looking around her new apartment. Again I heard the young woman burst into tears over the phone. When she could finally speak, she said: “Walking into this apartment, I expected it to be empty, but instead it already feels like home. No one has ever done anything nice for me since my grandma died. You have helped me to believe there are some good people still in this world that I can trust. Please thank all those good people for me.”
I promised her I would share that gratitude with all of you.
Every day we receive requests for our assistance. In many communities there is no or little assistance for those living in the pains of poverty. People of every age are suffering in silence as they live without proper shelter, food, utilities and other daily necessities. Thank you and God bless you for all we accomplish together to ease these pains of poverty.
Health and happiness, love and God bless everyone, Sal
