Dear W.C.,
For the past year, I have been raising my three grandchildren since my daughter wasn’t taking proper care of them. She was using drugs and going from house to house with the three children in very unsafe conditions. After repeated attempts to get custody of the children, I finally was able to when she got her third OWI with the children in the car with her. She went for treatment and was able to get a job and pay me child support. She seemed like she was finally cleaning up her life, but that was short-lived. She stopped paying her child support and is nowhere to be found right now. This is the worst possible time, as I have had to take a lot of time off work over the past two months due to knee surgery. It has been a much slower recovery than I had planned on. Between my surgery and long recovery causing me to miss work and my daughter not paying her child support, we are really having a tough time keeping up right now. I have not been able to pay our rent or utilities as I used the small amount of my income and all my savings to pay my car payment and to buy food. Once I was able to walk well enough I made a trip to the food pantry. It helped but I am most worried about being evicted right now. When the children moved in, I had to get a bigger apartment. It was hard to find this apartment, and I would hate to have these children go through another traumatic change in their lives. They are finally feeling secure and even happy again, after years of a chaotic life.
Dear Readers,
Ever since I founded The Time Is Now to Help in 1989, I have found grandparents struggling to raise their grandchildren due to the drug and alcohol abuse of their adult children. Sadly it continues to plague families of all economic levels, even today. Thank God these grandchildren had a concerned, loving grandparent to take them in and give them a stable, somewhat normal life. Not all children have that option. Since these children had most likely already endured much in their short lives due to the actions of their parents, I wanted to be able to help this grandmother to continue to give them the stable loving home she had been providing before the knee operation caused financial distress.
I called the grandmother to find out when she would be able to talk. I wasn’t sure of her work schedule or if she preferred talking while the children were at school. After a short conversation, we arranged to meet at her apartment the following evening when she got off work.
I went to the address listed on the grandmother’s letter, and after pressing the buzzer, waited for the door to be opened. In a moment, I heard the buzz and the door unlock. I walked in, and who I assumed was the grandmother was waving from down the hall. I walked to the woman, and we formally introduced ourselves. She was the grandmother, and she invited me inside.
The apartment was clean, but had the look of a home where children were living. There was a half-finished art project on the coffee table, along with art supplies. Several small race cars were lined up on the seat of the kitchen chair the grandmother pulled out for me. She looked embarrassed and began to apologize, but I laughed and told her I, too, have grandchildren. We both laughed then and talked about our grandchildren and the overwhelming love we feel for them.
I asked the names and ages of the children. There were two boys and a girl. The boys were 8 and 10 and the girl is 12. The grandmother said: “Twelve is such a difficult age for girls, and to have to go through years of watching your mother make bad choices has been tough for her. She has found happiness in her art.”
The grandmother proudly showed me the other pieces of art the granddaughter had finished over the past year. Each one was better than the last, as she had improved. I was glad to see the granddaughter had an outlet that brought her joy and hopefully helped her process some of the difficult things she had seen in her young life. The grandmother had enrolled the boys in sports to help them channel some of their own energy, and hopefully give them a healthy base when they, too, became teenagers.
The grandmother said: “I knew they needed something, because they were nearly out of control when I first had them move in. They had not had a stable home for most of their lives, and no discipline. They have learned what is expected now. They have chores, and set meal and bedtimes. And they know they are loved no matter what. The sports has helped tremendously with discipline and using up some of that childhood energy.”
I complimented the grandmother on her efforts, saying: “Thanks to you, they will grow up to be responsible adults. They wouldn’t have had that if they stayed with their mother.”
I noticed tears in the grandmother’s eyes as she said: “That is why I tried to get custody of them for years, but they would not award it to me until my daughter had her car accident while driving under the influence. Thank God no one was seriously hurt.”
The grandmother was crying now as she thought back on what her grandchildren had to endure due to their own mother’s drug addiction. I again thanked the grandmother for taking in the three grandchildren, as I am convinced they would not have had a chance at a normal life without her taking them in.
We moved on to discussing the grandmother’s recent surgery and financial difficulties. She had a full-time job, but the extra time off due to her long recovery from a knee replacement was more than their budget could withstand, in addition to her daughter not paying the previous month’s child support, even if it was a very modest amount. The grandmother said: “I had very little left of my savings after taking in the children. What little was left, I used for food and my car payments while recovering. I cannot risk losing my car. I need it for work and for the children’s activities and doctor appointments.”
The grandmother shared with me her car payment information and her outstanding bills. The landlord had already sent her a notice and was threatening eviction. Their electric bill was overdue. The grandmother and I talked about her job and income. She could support the children going forward as long as she did not miss any more days at work. The grandmother needed our assistance to get back on track, and hopefully with my plan she would stay there.
The grandmother stated the children would be home any minute. I knew we would not be able to speak freely with the children in the room. I told the grandmother we would be providing three months’ rent to give them a little breathing room in their budget. We also paid their overdue utilities with a little extra to again offer a buffer as she continued to struggle to catch up. I handed the grandmother gift cards for groceries, clothing for the children and other household necessities and toiletries.
The grandmother tried to slide them back across the table to me, saying: “You are already doing too much for us. I can’t take these.” I slid them back to her, saying: “I am not alone in providing this assistance. There are many people that support our charity work, and they have entrusted me with making sure you can get back on your feet. Our poverty relief program does not work if you are struggling again next month.”
The grandmother took the cards from my hand and then reached over to grasp my hand as she tearfully said, “Thank you, and please thank your supporters for me, too.”
Soon the door was flung open, and two boys came running in as I heard a girl’s voice say: “Slow down, you two. You might run into grandma.”
The boys quickly came to a halt when they saw a strange man with their grandmother. They turned to their sister, saying, “There’s a man here with grandma.” The granddaughter rushed in protectively and asked, “Are you okay, grandma?” The grandmother laughed, and said: “Of course I am. I am just visiting with a new friend.”
The grandchildren looked confused, but seemed to accept her explanation. I watched as she quickly put the gift cards in her pocket and wiped the remaining tears from her face. I knew she did not want the grandchildren to worry about anything, as they had already lived lives filled with uncertainty and poverty while living with their drug-addicted mother.
The grandmother introduced me to all the children, and before they could ask any questions, I said: “Well, I guess I will be going. It was so nice to meet all of you. I will talk to you soon.”
I made my way to the door and said goodbye.
The next day, rent checks, a utility check and gas gift cards were dropped off by a volunteer. The grandmother called to thank all of us for our assistance. We shared a laugh as she told me how the grandchildren had been filled with questions about the strange man who was “grandma’s friend.” She had told the children about the gift cards I had given them for clothes and shoes. She told me the granddaughter had helped the boys make a thank you card for us.
The grandmother said: “You know how a 12-year-old girl loves shopping, and my granddaughter never gets to buy new clothes or do any shopping. She was crying last night when I told her about our upcoming shopping trip. This will be a first for her. Again, I don’t know how to thank all of you for your overwhelming generosity. You have saved us from what I am most afraid of — becoming homeless with my grand kids. Thank you, a million times thank you.”
And I thank all of you, a million times thank you for making this and all of our assistance available to the poverty stricken in our communities.
Health and happiness, love and God bless everyone, Sal