Dear W.C.,
My daughter has recently been having a very difficult time. She is 63 years old and has been struggling with kidney problems for the past few months. On top of that, she is raising her granddaughter, who has special needs. She has not been able to work for the past month, due to her health problems, and she told me yesterday that they are having a very hard time paying their bills and even buying groceries. I am unable to help, as I am in an assisted-living facility. I do not have any money to help her, but one of the ladies here told me about your charity. She even brought me the newspaper with your column in it, so I would know who to send this letter to. I told my daughter I was writing a letter to your charity, asking for help just in case you were able to pay her a visit. Please consider my daughter for your poverty assistance charity.
Dear Readers,
I know from the many women in my life that mothers worry about their children no matter what their age is. This elderly mother was no exception. Even living in an assisted-living facility did not stop her from worrying about her daughter daily.
I decided to pay a visit to the daughter and check on her situation myself. Her situation could be even worse than she was telling her mother, if she was trying to keep her from worrying. I would only know this for sure if I saw it with my own eyes. I pulled up to the address the mother had provided, and hoped the daughter would be at home.
I walked to the door of the small home, knocked and waited. After a few minutes, I knocked again, and this time the door was opened. The woman who answered the door looked like she had been sleeping, and I could see she was not feeling well. I introduced myself and held up my identification along with the letter written by her mother. She put on the glasses that were hanging around her neck and looked at what I was holding. She finally said, “My mother told me she was writing you a letter but I didn’t think anything would come of it.”
As we stood at the door talking, I told her how our charity assistance usually works, and she listened politely, even though I could tell she was feeling weak. She finally asked: “Would you like to come in? I don’t think I can stand here by the cold door much longer.”
I accepted her invitation and went in through the door she held open. After closing the door behind me, she immediately collapsed into the couch and wrapped the blanket that was on the couch around her.
She finally said, “I have kidney disease, due to my high blood pressure and diabetes I did not even know I had. I was feeling so sick, and did not know why and was finally rushed to the hospital when I collapsed at work. I did not have health insurance, so I could not afford to go see a doctor for checkups for several years. Now I’m paying for that mistake.”
We talked about the importance of maintaining your health, especially as we get older. I see many people who neglect to take care of themselves due to their inability to pay for medical care, or they say they do not have the time. The woman admitted that she had been so busy with trying to work and care for her teenage granddaughter that she had not taken the time to take care of herself properly. This all led up to her diabetes and high blood pressure going undetected for so long.
I asked about her granddaughter, and the woman admitted that when she had been rushed to the hospital and so sick, she knew she could no longer care for her full-time. Her granddaughter was autistic, and the woman did not have the energy to give her the guidance and assistance she needed.
The woman said: “It broke my heart, because she is 17 years old, and I have been raising her since she was a baby when my son and his wife died in a motorcycle accident. My brother and his wife are taking care of her for now, until I am well enough again. It has been very hard on her.”
After we talked for about 45 minutes, the woman pointed at some drawings hanging on her walls, and said, “Those are drawings my granddaughter made for me. She is very talented.”
I got up from the couch and admired her granddaughter’s art work. She was very talented. While I was up, I asked the woman if she minded if I looked in her kitchen. I told her it was my usual routine when I went on visits, so I could accurately determine her food insecurity. She thought for a moment and finally said: “Go ahead and look. It’s fine.”
We talked while I took a look around the kitchen, and I noticed the lack of food and multiple prescription bottles on the counter top. I asked the woman if there was anything she needed while I was up, and she asked me for a glass of water. When I returned, I handed her the glass of water and pulled out a piece of paper to begin my list of assistance.
We talked about her rent, the amount, when her lease was up, and repairs I noticed that were needed around the house. The woman admitted the rent was too high now that she was not working. She also acknowledged the amount of repairs needed in the home and her landlord’s lack of response to repairing them. She had applied for housing assistance, but was waiting for their reply. I knew from experience this would take some time. She had a small savings for her retirement that she had been using to pay for her medications and medical bills, but it was now gone. She also said she had applied for health insurance, since she knew she could not live without it until her Medicare began in two years. These things would all help her in the future, but not remedy the situation she was in now.
We discussed moving to an apartment that would be more affordable. She was open to the idea, but said she would not be able to move until she was feeling much better. She was getting adjusted to all her medications, and her hope was once she got her diabetes and high blood pressure under control, her kidneys would improve also. We talked about her diet and what she now was eating. I made a quick list and sent this to a volunteer so she could pick up some healthy food for the woman. Even if I gave the woman grocery gift cards at this time, I doubted she would have the energy to shop for herself.
She was extremely grateful for the food when the volunteer arrived an hour later. I introduced the two women, and they talked for a few minutes before we moved to her kitchen table. I watched as she ate the food provided. The volunteer had taken her time to choose low-sodium healthy options and extras to last a few days. Before she left, she also gave the woman her contact information and told her to call whenever she needed more food or help with anything around the house. The woman was so surprised by this kind offer, and she broke down in tears of gratitude.
I told the woman we could help with her overdue rent and utilities until she was able to move when her lease was up in another month. I shared with her two apartment buildings I knew would be affordable and accessible for her and her granddaughter once she returned to living with her. The woman asked: “Do you think I could afford a two-bedroom apartment there? I would still have room for my granddaughter?”
When I confirmed she could afford these apartments, she began to cry again. When I showed her how much closer she would be to her mother’s assisted-living facility, she began to cry even harder, saying: “I haven’t told my mother everything I’m going through. She would be too upset. She hasn’t been able to visit here for years, because she can’t get up the front stairs, but maybe she would be able to come visit at my new apartment.”
We talked about her granddaughter and some of her special needs. She was fairly independent, but required a lot of supervision. The woman said, “I expect she will live with me until I can no longer care for her any more.”
I told her about some of the care-giving income opportunities in regards to home health care by family members that would help their budget going forward.
The woman was now very tired and I felt I had over stayed my welcome. I quickly reviewed how we would be helping and even though she was weak, she reached over and grasped my hand, saying: “God Bless you. I don’t know what I would have done without you.”
I told her: “There are a lot of people that have helped you today, not just me. That is a conversation we will have next time we talk.”
The following month, the woman was well enough to move, with help from her brother and even her granddaughter. We provided a new bed and winter clothing for the granddaughter, along with gift cards for some new household necessities. We also helped with first month’s rent and a security deposit, as the woman would not be able to afford these. Her health was improving daily, and she attributed some of that improvement to our assistance. The woman told me how she had been so stressed about her financial situation that it had been hard to bring down her high blood pressure. Once we helped remove that stress, her health began to improve. It also improved due to the better food choices she had been making and able to afford, thanks to our grocery gift cards. Now that she was well enough to make these trips to the grocery store again, she was taking the time to read labels and learn about how foods were affecting her health. She told me how these better food choices were also helping with her granddaughter’s behavior as well.
I received a lovely thank you note from the mother who wrote us a letter asking for assistance for her daughter. She thanked all of us for what we did together to help her daughter recover from both her serious financial and health problems. I was happy how she had included all of you in that note, as that meant her daughter had shared the conversation we had had about how our charity work relies on the generosity and graciousness of many good people who want to help their fellow creations.
Every day we receive requests for our assistance. In many communities there is no or little assistance for those living in the pains of poverty. People of every age are suffering in silence as they live without proper shelter, food, utilities and other daily necessities. Thank you and God bless you for all we accomplish together to ease these pains of poverty.
Health and happiness, love and God bless everyone, Sal
Please help: There are many coming to us in desperation. Our good fellow creations need our compassion. Together we make a big difference. Make checks payable to: The Time Is Now to Help, P.O. Box 1, Lake Geneva, WI 53147. The Time Is Now to Help is a federally recognized 501©3 charitable organization licensed in the states of Wisconsin and Illinois. You will receive a tax deductible, itemized thank you receipt showing how your donation provided assistance for the poverty stricken.
A very special thank you: Rhoades Foundation Fund at The Chicago Community Trust, Paul Ziegler, Ziegler Charitable Foundation, Kunes Country Auto Group, John and Valerie Lincoln, James and Lynne Newman Foundation, Dick and Jean Honeyager, Lake Geneva Area Realty, Barnabas Donors, Mr. and Mrs. Robert Schuberth, Keith and Lynn Burns, Michael and Mary Alice Deutsch, William Wright, The Sowers House, Michael Glass, Gregory Swanson, Jeanne Allen, Phil Allen, Robert and Patricia Davis, William Antii, Joseph and Beth Pizzo, John and Marian McClellan, Neil Diercksmeier, Patricia Jankowski, Albert and Ellen Burnell, James Dyer, David and Shirley Heigl, Michael and Kathe Beach, Judy Dishneau, William and Jean Isaacson, John and Rita Race, Carol Hinners, and Shari and James Loback.
Honoraries: Mark and Natalie Reno to thank God for all his graces.
Memorials: Joyce Byers in memory of Kenny Gibson. The following donations were given in memory of Marvin Hersko: Tammy Carstensen, Barbara Hill, Marie Nelson, Randall and Nancy Baker, Lynn Ackerman, Clifford and Brenda O’Beirne, Mary Smith and Larry and Sylvia Jones.
Prayer chain: The power of prayer and positive thoughts comes from the true healer, our Lord answering our prayers. Please pray for healing for the following people: Talyn, Mike, Susan, Sylvia, Richard, Jennifer, Jayden, Maria C., Alex, Lily, Kaitlyn, Sheila, Rhonda, Deda Lee, Marilyn, Helen, Dennis, Mary, Joseph, Sal, Jordan, Jean, Tom L., Arabelle J., Dr. Peter, Alyce and Matthew.
Furniture donations: To donate furniture please call Love, Inc. (262) 763-2743
Please visit: www.timeisnowtohelp.org