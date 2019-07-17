Every time that I drive by the U.S. Post Office in Lake Geneva, I am reminded of the years 1959 through 1966 when I worked there before the newer addition was built. In those days, there was an asphalt parking lot where the new addition is today. The Post Office had been built in 1939 toward the end of the W.P.A. (Words Progress Administration), one of the highlights of Franklin D. Roosevelt’s “New Deal” administration. (In the lobby of the Post Office, there is a wonderful W.P.A. mural high on the west wall.)
Prior to the construction of the current building, Lake Geneva’s Post Office had been located at the southwest corner of Main and Broad streets where the Lake Aire restaurant is today. My Uncle, Tom J. Wardingle, a 1924 graduate of Lake Geneva High School, had started working for the Lake Geneva Post Office in 1936 after he had attended Milton College for two years on a football scholarship, and then worked for the Sherwin-Williams paint factory in Chicago until he was laid off when the Great Depression began in 1929. Forced to return home to Lake Geneva, he had worked on the construction of the Riviera in 1932. After serving in the U.S. Air Force in World War II, he had resumed his job as a letter carrier at the Post Office. Unfortunately, he died in the summer of 1959. (My father, Bernard F. Quinn, had also been a letter carrier at the Post Office before he enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1942 after the U.S. entered World War II.) My grandfather, Thomas Wardingle, had died in 1957, which left only me and my elderly grandmother living in our home on Maxwell Street across from the Pioneer Cemetery.
At the beginning of December of 1959, when I was a senior in high school, I was hired by Kate Peterson, the Assistant Post Master to work at the Post Office during the weeks leading up to Christmas. Kate lived on the south side of the 1000 block of Wisconsin Street with her aged mother. Prior to the United States entering World War II, Kate had been engaged to marry my Uncle Tom J. Wardingle, but for various reasons their marriage never occurred.
I spent the most of December 1959 working at the Post Office. Much of the time, I was assigned to filling large “outgoing” canvass sacks with boxes of cheese, which the Cheese Box on Wells Street was shipping all over the country to customers who had bought them for friends and relatives as Christmas presents.
During the summer of 1960, just before I turned 18, I drove to the U.S. Court House in Kenosha, where I took a U.S. Civil Service examination to qualify for a job at the Post Office. I passed the examination and was hired to begin work at the Post Office in Lake Geneva on my 18th birthday. I worked fulltime at the Post Office until I began college in September 1960 as a freshman at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater and then worked part time every weekday when I got back to Lake Geneva after attending classes at Whitewater, all day on Saturday, and a half day on Sunday.
Over the course of my first year working at the Post Office, I got to know the members of the staff, many of whom I already knew. In those days, there were three “city” mail routes and three “rural” mail routes. The three city route letter carriers were Allen Gove, Vince Lazzaroni, and Roger Lasch. The three rural letter carriers were: on Route One, which covered both sides of Geneva Lake, Lowell Mason; on Route Two, which covered west and north of the city, Rudy Schlichter (assisted by Andy Malsch); and on Route Three, which covered south and east of the city, Rudy’s son, Jack Schlichter. The clerks in the Post Office included Lee Fish (who had worked with my aunt Frances Wardingle at the Montgomery Ward’s store in Lake Geneva during the 1930s); Donald Dunn, who was the father of one of my high school classmates, Dona Dunn—today Mrs. Frederick (“Fritz”) Button; Bill Wall; and later, Geza Hellstern and Gene Cost. The Post Office’s custodian was Earl Jack.
Other Post Office employees included Ed Grace and Don Amann. The Assistant Post Master was Kate Peterson and the Post Master was John Arnold, who had been a cashier at the First National Bank on Main Street (where today, Champs Sports Bar is located) before becoming the Post Master. John lived at “Arnold’s Corners” at the southeast corner of Wells Street and Bloomfield Road. He owned a plane which he kept on his property and flew it frequently.
My routine at the Post Office including reporting for work just before 6 a.m., unloading the semi trucks that arrived at the Post Office loading dock bringing the mail and parcel post from Milwaukee six days a week. At 7 a.m., the rest of the Post Office staff arrived. Kate Peterson, John Arnold, and the clerks would sort the incoming mail into “pigeon holes” for the three city carriers, the three rural carriers, the Post Office boxes, the Sturwood “Mounted” route, and during the summers, the “Marine” route, which the excursion boat, Walworth, would deliver to piers around the Lake. Other employees and I would sort the “flats” (magazines, newspapers, and large envelopes, etc.) into bins for the city and rural routes, the Post Office boxes, the Sturwood route, and the Marine route.
I then opened the large canvas sacks filled with incoming parcel post, sorted it, and placed it in large canvas carts which mirrored the routes, P.0. boxes, etc. At 8 a.m., I would take all of the “Special Delivery” letters and deliver them using the Post Office truck. The city and rural carriers would be “casing” (i.e. sorting) their mail into pigeon holes arranged in the order in which it would be delivered. They then “tied out” their letters and flats in large bundles held together with leather straps. My next job would be to take these bundles of mail, using the Post Office truck, and place them in the large green mail boxes scattered around the city or place them on people’s porches where the letter carriers would pick them up as they made their rounds.
At 9 a.m., the three “city” letter carriers would deliver the “business” mail to the downtown stores. If the carriers took an extra hour to “case” their mail, I would deliver the business mail. Thursday was always the busiest morning because the weekly issues of the Lake Geneva Regional News had to be sorted. On Thursdays, the three city letter carriers would get a late start delivering mail, which meant that each route would require a “swing” on the last section of their routes so that the mail would be delivered on time.
I carried the mail on these “swings.” I also carried the mail on the entire routes of each of the three city letter carriers on their “day off” or if they were on vacation. The three city letter carriers were required to come to the Post Office on the mornings of their “days off” and “case” their mail before they could began their days off. The three city carriers and the three rural carriers were required to finish delivering their routes and return to the Post Office before 3 p.m. each day. They then had to “write up” all of the mail on their routes that needed to be “forwarded” to new addresses. The six regular carriers would go home at 3:30 p.m.
After 3 p.m., the staff’s attention turned to outgoing mail—letters that the city and rural carriers had brought back to the Post Office, letters that had been deposited in the mail boxes throughout the city, and letters that had been brought to the Post Office by patrons. Usually Lee Fish and I would “work” the “outgoing case,” sorting letters into pigeon holes arranged by destination. Before we “cased” the letters, we would run them through the Post Office’s “cancelling machine,” which cancelled the stamps on the letters.
When Lee and I had finished “casing’ the outgoing mail, we would “tie out” the mail into bundles tied with string and place the bundles of mail into canvas pouches labeled with their destination and lock the pouches. I would take the locked pouches and canvas sacks of outgoing parcel post to the loading dock and load them onto trucks which would take them to Milwaukee or to Springfield, where they would be placed on railroad trains destined for the west coast—railroad trains which included “Post Office rail cars.”
The Post Master, the Assistant Post Master, and the postal clerks would go home at 5 p.m. when the counters in the Post Office’s lobby closed. I would do one more “tie out” of outgoing mail and place the bundles of outgoing mail into a locked pouch and loaded it onto the last truck of the day that arrived at the loading dock en route to Milwaukee. I would then “punch out” at the time clock at 6 p.m. ride my bike home, take a quick shower and, exhausted, nap for a couple of hours before heading for a local bar, usually Granahan’s on the south side of Highway 50 (today, Foley’s), where I would spend the hours between 9 p.m. and 2 a.m. (when the bar closed), “chatting up” wealthy girls who were summer residents who lived on the lake’s shore. I would then drive home, exhausted, convinced that I had eight hours of sleep ahead. But the alarm would go off shortly after 5 a.m. I would get up, get dressed, and ride my bike to the Post Office where I would begin another work day.
The weekday routine never varied from Monday through Friday. On Saturdays, the Post Office closed at Noon. The rural and city carriers would arrive back at the Post Office at 3 p.m. and do their “forwarding” before they went home. I “cased” and “tied out” the outgoing mail, loaded the locked mail pouches and canvas sacks of Parcel Post onto the trucks which would take them to Springfield or Milwaukee, and then “punch out,” usually at 5 p.m. On Sundays, I would go to work at Noon, drive the Post Office truck around the city picking up outgoing mail that had been deposited in the mail boxes scattered throughout the city, cancel it, sort it in the pigeon holes of the “outgoing case,” “tie it out,” place it in a mail pouch, lock the pouch, haul it to the loading dock and place it in the truck bound for Milwaukee that came to the Post Office on Sundays. I would “punch out” at 4 or 5 p.m.
During the summers of 1965 and 1966, instead of carrying the mail, I worked as a “rural mail carrier,” delivering the mail using my car (as did the regular rural mail carriers) on the three rural routes when the regular rural carriers took their vacations.
Working at the Lake Geneva Post Office during the years between my 17th and 24th birthdays was not easy, but I made a lot of money, which paid my way through college and graduate school at the University of Wisconsin and allowed me to buy a beautiful MGA “baby blue” sports car, which, alas, the woman who was to become my first wife, demolished when she hit a bridge abutment in October 1964.
As I drive around Lake Geneva today, memories of how cold it was when I delivered the mail during the winters and how hot that it was delivering the mail during the summers come flooding back. I envy today’s letter carriers each of whom has a Post Office truck and does not have to carry a heavy pouch filled with mail as they complete their daily six-mile routes.