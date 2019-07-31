Discussions about building a new YMCA in the Lake Geneva region have been going on for years, and those discussions are finally coming to fruition.
The new, larger facility will better serve the health and recreational needs of our community, and, as a community, we have a lot to be excited about.
According to Michael Kramp, who is the chief executive officer of the local YMCA, the Lake Geneva facility has about 7,000 members.
The YMCA is simply too small to handle that many patrons. The current facility, which has served the community well for decades, is also antiquated.
Upgrading the facility will attract new members, and that will help the nonprofit organization grow and increase its offerings.
The Geneva Lakes Family YMCA is also an important social center of the Lake Geneva region, and its success is good for everyone.
What the Y attempts to accomplish is a goal that anyone can get behind. According to its website, the Y “is committed to strengthening communities through youth development, healthy living and social responsibilities.”
The YMCA in Lake Geneva is unique because it serves as the city’s sports and recreation department. It offers youth and adult sports.
This summer, youngsters in our community are enjoying little league baseball and softball programs, thanks to the YMCA. A new and improved facility will better serve the children in the region.
The Lake Geneva Y also serves a large region. The closest YMCAs to Lake Geneva are in Burlington, East Troy and Antioch, Illinois. To the west of Lake Geneva, the closest YMCA is either in Janesville or Beloit. A lot of people outside of the city of Lake Geneva depend on the YMCA for their social and fitness needs.
A new YMCA does raise a few questions, with the most looming question being what will happen to the existing building. The current building may no longer meet the needs of the YMCA, but it is still a large facility that includes a swimming pool.
We are optimistic that an organization or person from the area will find a good use for the facility.
Y officials and individuals who are working toward building a new YMCA deserve our praise, and we are grateful for their efforts to improve our communities.