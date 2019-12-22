You deserve to understand where your tax bill comes from

The budget also contains estimates of revenues that the taxing jurisdiction expects to receive, such as state and federal aid or money generated from user fees. When revenues are subtracted from expenses, a shortfall typically results. That difference is the tax levy, or the amount of money the taxing jurisdiction needs to raise through property taxes in order to balance its budget.

Determining how much of the levy each property taxpayer should pay gets a bit more complicated. In general, the more property you own, the greater your taxes will be. There are exceptions to this rule, however. Certain property, for example, is exempt from taxation by state law.

The first step in allocating the tax burden is to determine the value of all taxable real property in the county. Ascertaining that figure begins at the local level. Through a variety of methods, local tax assessors determine the value of land and improvements for each tax parcel. Local assessments are then adjusted, or “equalized,” by the Wisconsin Department of Revenue to ensure that assessments are uniform throughout the state. The value of all of the tax parcels within a town or municipality are then added together. This figure is known as the full equalized value.