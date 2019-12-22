You deserve to understand where your tax bill comes from

Unfortunately, not all of the mail that you will receive this holiday season will be Christmas cards. Property tax bills are in the mail. Aside from being one of the largest bills that most people will pay all year, property taxes are confusing. Unlike your credit card statement that itemizes all of the holiday purchases you may have made, property tax bills involve many more moving parts.
Most taxpayers are drawn to the statement’s “bottom line.” The bill, however, contains a great deal more information than the total due. For starters, the property tax bill represents taxes levied by a number of different taxing jurisdictions. Taxes imposed by the town, city or village in which you live, your local school, as well as the county, all appear on the bill.
The tax bill also provides historical information. The previous year’s net taxes for each taxing authority are also included for reference, as well as the percent by which that net tax changed.
What the statement does not do well is to explain how the total you owe was determined. While some taxpayers have suggested that we print more complete explanations on the statement, in Wisconsin tax bills are uniform; its contents are strictly controlled by state law.
Preparation of the tax bill begins long before December. Each taxing jurisdiction prepares its annual budget, which reflects its best financial forecast as to what will happen in the upcoming year. The budget contains projected expenses. These include operating expenses such as salaries and wages for employees, heat and light for the town hall, road salt, textbooks and any other items needed to provide services for the upcoming year. Funds for capital items, such as squad cars and trucks, are also budgeted, as are interest payments due on debt that has or will be issued by the taxing entity for large expenditures, such as new buildings or other public improvements.
The budget also contains estimates of revenues that the taxing jurisdiction expects to receive, such as state and federal aid or money generated from user fees. When revenues are subtracted from expenses, a shortfall typically results. That difference is the tax levy, or the amount of money the taxing jurisdiction needs to raise through property taxes in order to balance its budget.
Determining how much of the levy each property taxpayer should pay gets a bit more complicated. In general, the more property you own, the greater your taxes will be. There are exceptions to this rule, however. Certain property, for example, is exempt from taxation by state law.
The first step in allocating the tax burden is to determine the value of all taxable real property in the county. Ascertaining that figure begins at the local level. Through a variety of methods, local tax assessors determine the value of land and improvements for each tax parcel. Local assessments are then adjusted, or “equalized,” by the Wisconsin Department of Revenue to ensure that assessments are uniform throughout the state. The value of all of the tax parcels within a town or municipality are then added together. This figure is known as the full equalized value.
One additional calculation, in the case of cities and villages, is then made. A portion of the value of property included in tax incremental financing districts (TIDs) is subtracted from the full equalized value. TIDs are a financing tool available to cities and villages. When used appropriately, these districts encourage development of land that would not otherwise take place without additional incentives in the form of public improvements. In general, public improvements made in the district are repaid from taxes generated by the increased value of property that resulted from the improvements having been made. That increment of property tax value is not available to other taxing jurisdictions until TID project costs have been recovered. In 2019, Walworth County’s equalized value less TID totaled $15.44 billion.
The next step in determining how much each property owner pays is to calculate the mill rate. The mill rate equals the tax levy divided by equalized value, less TID, which has been divided by 1,000. To figure out how much of the levy you owe, divide the assessed value of your house by 1,000 and multiply by the respective mill rate.
I will use our operating levy to illustrate this calculation: Walworth County will levy approximately $51.74 million to support next year’s operating budget. For anyone still doing the math at this point, $51.74 million divided by $15.44 million (equalized value divided by 1,000) yields a mill rate of about $3.35 per $1,000 of equalized value.
Our operating levy is the one tax that all county residents will pay. Two additional county taxes may apply depending upon where you live. Residents served by our special needs education program (CDEB) will pay an additional 41 cents per thousand. Town residents who are served by a municipal library will pay an additional 20 cents per thousand.
Some of the calls I get from taxpayers start out heated, but usually end on a positive note. While there are many other things that folks would like to do with their money, most people appreciate an explanation on how their tax bill is calculated. The legislature could do its part by taking a hard look at how all government is funded in the state. State operations are funded by the income tax, which not only grows each year as the economy expands, but is far easier to understand.
Taxpayers deserve a system that is fair and understandable.
David Bretl is the county administrator for Walworth County. The opinions expressed in this column are those of the author and not necessarily those of the Walworth County Board of Supervisors.