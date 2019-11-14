Young naval recruit arrives as the Berlin Wall goes up

Berliner Mauer. Or, in German, “Berlin Wall.” November 9th marked the 13th anniversary of the destruction of the wall. But first, it had to be built. Its construction began on Sunday, August 13, 1961. That was just a day after I signed my intent at the Naval Recruiter’s Office in Elkhorn to serve a six-year enlistment — four years on active duty and two in the reserves. That was 58 years ago. And at 18, I did not yet see the connection between Soviet Premier Khrushchev’s order to East German leader Walter Ulbricht to build the wall, and me. My understanding of this brush with history would only come some several days later. I began my career in the armed forces on Thursday, August 31st, 1961. I was scheduled to ride the Chicago and Northwestern commuter from Williams Bay to Union Station, departing at 6:15 a.m. I climbed aboard and settled in as the old steam locomotive clattered and chugged its way along. Upon arrival, I made my way to the processing facility and started the induction procedure. Presently I signed my Shipping Articles, which guaranteed me a cup of coffee, a sandwich, four hours of sleep and a dollar per day. If I got more, it was explained, that would be a bonus. Because the only obligation the United States Navy had to me were the minimums. All of us new recruits were then assembled in an adjoining room, told we could leave if we had a change of mind, and then asked to raise our right hands and swear: “To defend the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic, and to preserve and protect the Constitution.” With that, I and the others were given tickets to ride the North Shore Line to the station just across the way from the gate to Camp Barry, at the Great Lakes Naval Station. This has been the entry point for new sailors since President Taft formally opened this facility in the fall of 1911. This is where all the preliminaries are taken care of before inductees are formed up into companies and marched off to basic training. We were tested, given physicals, inoculated, issued uniforms, and so on. This was not only my first duty station in the Navy, but the place where my involvement with the Berlin Crisis, as it became known, was also launched. This period marked one of the darkest moments of the Cold War. A series of nerve-racking confrontations between east and west pitted the free world against one dominated by totalitarian communism. I knew about this. I was born into and grew up in the conflict and tension this era represented. This included the “police action” in Korea and the onset of nuclear brinksmanship, which often brought the United States and the Soviet Union to the very precipice of war. The present crisis was yet another in a series of conflicts over Berlin. It had begun in earnest years earlier with the famous allied airlift successfully delivering food and fuel to a besieged West Berlin during 1948-49. LIFE magazine published the now-famous photograph showing Soviet and U.S. tanks lined up gun barrel to gun barrel in the center of Berlin, on the Friedrichstrasse, at one of the border crossings called “Checkpoint Charlie.” At the end of World War II, the allies divided Germany into east and west. The west to be administered by the U.S., Great Britain and France, while the east was to be controlled by the USSR. In the heart of the eastern sector lay the city of Berlin, and it, too, was partitioned into east and west, administered in the same way as the rest of the country. The city became a way out for defectors wishing to leave the tyranny of Communist East Berlin. Since the end of WWII, some 2.5 million citizens from the east fled to free Berlin, where they were given asylum and new lives in West Germany. The Soviets did not like this. So, they built the Berliner Mauer, effectively creating a walled prison to stem the exodus of those desperately wanting to get out of East Berlin. In the days that followed the building of the wall, President John F. Kennedy used his authority as commander-in-chief to demonstrate to the Soviets our resolve to defend a free Berlin. On Saturday, August 16th, three brigades of allied soldiers were ordered to leave their NATO garrisons and proceed through East Germany to West Berlin. These troops were from the U.S., U.K. and France. They numbered some 1,500 troops of the First Battle Group, 18th Infantry under the command of Col. Glover S. Johns. They assembled at the border of West and East Germany and marched directly through all Soviet checkpoints with full battle gear and armored vehicles, to the outskirts of the troubled city, where they were met by Vice President Lyndon Johnson and General Lucius D. Clay (Ret.), former Military Governor of the U.S. Zone of Occupation. The battle group was ordered to remain in Berlin and reinforce the existing forces already in place. The saber-rattling that marked the Cold War did not stop with this exercise. It was only the beginning. On Aug. 25, Secretary of Defense McNamara announced that 76,500 reservists were being ordered to active duty. This was followed on Sept. 9 with the order to send another 40,000 soldiers to Western Europe, raising NATO forces to “full combat strength.” And, on Sept. 19, 73,000 National Guard troops were placed on active duty to ensure that required manpower levels were maintained. In total, the Crisis of the Wall led to the deployment of some 189,500 soldiers. This is what led to my minuscule role in the crisis. Camp Barry was intended to receive approximately 100 or perhaps 200 incoming recruits. After the Aug. 25 call-up, the hundred or so new recruits presently being processed in the camp witnessed an amazing sight at the front gate during the first week of September: some 300 naval reservists reporting for active duty. It was both remarkable and overwhelming. A gaggle of sea bags, sailors with manila folders in hand, containing their orders, all pressing up against the guard house — without the guard having any idea at all how to deal with this situation. And it would become more daunting as the next few days came and went, bringing hundreds more reservists. All of whom needed some kind of administrative organization to bring at least a semblance of order to this mounting chaos. The armed forces adore discipline and abhor chaos. The first order of the day was to find quarters for all these new sailors. With this problem, I became part of the solution. The only facilities in camp that offered even the slightest hope of solving the pressing question of where to house these newcomers were the huge Quonset-style drill halls. Since the other thing the military frowns upon is idleness, those of us who had arrived on the 31st of August were given a “detail.” As I was to learn only too well in the years ahead, the Navy operated on the premise that “happy hands are busy hands.” Dump trucks came in, one after the other, day after day, and left their load in heaps on the parade ground in front of us. These “loads” were all manner of bunk-bed pieces and parts. Shortly, we were supplied with hardware and tools, along with orders, to transform these jumbled masses of springs, rails what-all, into usable beds. Once done, they were placed row upon row on the drill hall floors as accommodation for the reservists now flooding the station. I and my shipmates spent the better part of the next week building endless numbers of bunks, filling acres of floor space in one, and then another, of the drill halls. Instead of nine weeks in boot camp, I got to spend 11. To make even more room for the burgeoning numbers of new arrivals reporting aboard, we existing recruits were moved to some old WWII barracks, hastily reopened as temporary quarters. Coldwater, starlit views through gaping holes in the roofs, loose railings, and marginal toilet facilities. Ours is not to reason why. Remember those Shipping Articles? I was proud, however, to know that our president and secretary of defense could rely on me and my mates to build the finest bunk beds in the United States Navy. No matter what nefarious schemes the Soviets might be up to, my commander-in-chief could count on us to secure the readiness of our troops’ sleeping accommodations. After all, “Der President befiel und wir folgen.” We follow the President’s orders.