Commentary: Alderwoman Proksa has earned another term

To the editor:

I first met Selena Proksa two years ago when she ran for the aldermanic position that represents the First District.

When I attended a Get-to-Know-Your-Candidate home gathering, she impressed me with her intelligence and a confidence not grounded in ego. Her comprehensive, succinct introduction of her background and dedication to Lake Geneva preceded her listening attentively to our questions. The answers were straightforward. I also felt included in her exploration of goals and many-layered issues.

I left convinced of her sincerity, her abilities to balance commitment to Lake Geneva with a full-time job and family. I was not wrong.

Selena won that election and immediately started her homework — observed meetings before she took office officially — showing up at City Council, Committee of the Whole, Planning Commission, and an open house for the bike/pedestrian plan.

We have not always arrived at the same conclusions about issues. However, I always respected the thought she put into making some hard choices. I value civility. I never want anyone in office who is a "yes" man or woman. She is not.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-248-4444 to upgrade your subscription.