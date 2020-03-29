Commentary: Alderwoman Proksa has earned another term

To the editor:
I first met Selena Proksa two years ago when she ran for the aldermanic position that represents the First District.
When I attended a Get-to-Know-Your-Candidate home gathering, she impressed me with her intelligence and a confidence not grounded in ego. Her comprehensive, succinct introduction of her background and dedication to Lake Geneva preceded her listening attentively to our questions. The answers were straightforward. I also felt included in her exploration of goals and many-layered issues.
I left convinced of her sincerity, her abilities to balance commitment to Lake Geneva with a full-time job and family. I was not wrong.
Selena won that election and immediately started her homework — observed meetings before she took office officially — showing up at City Council, Committee of the Whole, Planning Commission, and an open house for the bike/pedestrian plan.
We have not always arrived at the same conclusions about issues. However, I always respected the thought she put into making some hard choices. I value civility. I never want anyone in office who is a "yes" man or woman. She is not.
Lastly, my hope is that we continue with her representation of the First District as we need someone who has been a visible, active participant and leader. We need someone who shows up; who puts in all the work necessary for campaigning; who responds to the press for interviews and quotes; who is accessible to the greatest extent possible; who carefully evolves towards a vision for Lake Geneva. She has proven she more than meets those qualifications.
Trish Schaefer,
Lake Geneva
