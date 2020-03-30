Commentary: Pick judges who show good judgment

To the editor:

I am early voting for Justice Dan Kelly for Wisconsin’s Supreme Court and Judge Paul Bugenhagen for a seat on Wisconsin’s 2nd Appellate Court.

Justice Kelly has bi-partisan endorsements of the majority of Wisconsin sheriffs and the Milwaukee Police Association. He’s endorsed by the Wisconsin Family Council, Wisconsin Realtors Association, Wisconsin Right to life, the Associates Builders and Contractors of Wisconsin, and the NRA.

Do you remember Kelly’s opponent ran TV ads telling us judges shouldn’t be political? But yet on line 1 of page 18859 of the Walker recall petition appears the same name of Kelly’s opponent. She is a Dane County Circuit Court Judge. In my opinion, enough said on her judicial philosophy.

Judge Bugenhagen’s opponent was rejected by voters last April for the state supreme court. Judge Bugenhagen was elected to the Waukesha Circuit Court bench in 2015. Voters chose Bugenhagen over his two term incumbent.

Early voting started across Walworth County on March 23 and runs until April 3 in most municipalities. Avoid the lines and reduce personal contacts by voting early. Contact your municipal clerks for early voting details.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-248-4444 to upgrade your subscription.