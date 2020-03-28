Commentary: Re-elect school board incumbents, board president says

To the editor:

As we approach the April 7 election, I respectfully ask that the citizens of Lake Geneva and nearby communities take a moment to read the following.

We all know that casting a vote is a right and privilege in our country, and as you ponder various races please consider my thoughts about school board members running for vital positions on both Badger and Joint #1 Boards.

As a 20 year member of the Joint # 1 Board we have steadfastly provided the very best opportunities for learning for our students, grade 4K thru 8th. We put in place curricula which prepare them for high school and beyond.

Our students perform very well. Joint #1 has a 5-Star rating for our schools from the state. Where there are special needs our teachers and administrators find those students the help they require and deserve.

We are indeed proud of all who do so much for our students. We are working with significant losses in state aid. Despite these losses, we have worked to maintain quality programs, and have added new ones. We have succeeded to stretch the dollars provided by the taxpayers of our communities.

