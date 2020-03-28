Commentary: Re-elect school board incumbents, board president says

To the editor:
As we approach the April 7 election, I respectfully ask that the citizens of Lake Geneva and nearby communities take a moment to read the following.
We all know that casting a vote is a right and privilege in our country, and as you ponder various races please consider my thoughts about school board members running for vital positions on both Badger and Joint #1 Boards.
As a 20 year member of the Joint # 1 Board we have steadfastly provided the very best opportunities for learning for our students, grade 4K thru 8th. We put in place curricula which prepare them for high school and beyond.
Our students perform very well. Joint #1 has a 5-Star rating for our schools from the state. Where there are special needs our teachers and administrators find those students the help they require and deserve.
We are indeed proud of all who do so much for our students. We are working with significant losses in state aid. Despite these losses, we have worked to maintain quality programs, and have added new ones. We have succeeded to stretch the dollars provided by the taxpayers of our communities.
Our schools provide a positive learning environment for our students. We believe that parents who have chosen to send their children to our schools have done so not only because of our high academic standards, but also because of our well designed and maintained buildings.
We are committed to providing this positive environment, just as we are committed to many other goals which have been carefully crafted to serve our most important commodity, our children. The experience, dedication and in-depth knowledge of Badger board members Jeff Buntrock and Patricia Wolters and Joint # 1 board member Barbara Dinan have these qualities, which more than qualify them to retain their positions on their boards.
Please support them when you cast your ballot on April 7. Our boards meet monthly, on the second Monday 6:30 p.m. Badger and also second Tuesday 5:30 for Joint#1 board. The public is always welcome to attend. Further, if you have the time, please stop in and see for yourself the wonderful learning happening in all our schools.
Marcie Hollmann,
School board president
Lake Geneva
