Commentary: Tom Hartz in tune with Lake Geneva's needs

To the editor:

Lake Geneva needs Tom Hartz.

With the mayoral election drawing closer, I would urge you to support the re-election of Mayor Tom Hartz.

I was the former Lake Geneva City Treasurer, and was able to experience his competent leadership from inside City Hall. Tom is very involved on a daily basis, and welcomes ideas and suggestions from both citizens and staff.

His approach is always very fair. He is a great listener who asks pointed, poignant questions and learns so much by simply listening. He takes these combined ideas and implements them to make our city succeed. Projects like the Riviera renovation and research on the possible expansion of bike trails prove that he is in tune to what the city needs.

Tom’s background as a successful local business owner is vital in his role as the mayor of our great city. He is able to relate to other business owners who have the shared goal of making our city thrive. He is also able to relate to long-time citizens who want our city to keep its charm. I have personally experienced how Tom wants the BEST for Lake Geneva, and am proud to have been a part of his team.

