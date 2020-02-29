Disability rights are civil rights

To the Editor:

As a registered, indefinitely confined absentee voter, how do I get a copy of the comprehensive plan to review, to be sure the appropriate ADA compliance updates are included, as we celebrate the 30th year anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act?

That question was recently emailed to Mayor Tom Hartz, Alderman John Halverson, Alderwoman Cindy Flower and City Admin David Nord. ADA compliance is so important in the current atmosphere that often prefers indifference and discrimination to doing the right thing.

Voters indefinitely confined in their home or other facility due to age, physical illness or infirmity, or are disabled for an indefinite period, can vote absentee if they have requested an absentee ballot and indicated they qualify as indefinitely confined. This type of voter also does not need to show ID when registering, which can be done online. But do not wait, as absentee ballots are sent weeks prior to regular elections.

I encourage everyone with a disability to research your equal protections under Title II and Title III of the Americans with Disabilities Act.

I encourage you to share any experiences of social exclusion with your policy makers and disability discrimination advocacy groups.

