Do not back 'Geneva Shore Report' candidate for mayor

To the editor:

I am writing to endorse Mayor Tom Hartz for the position of mayor in the upcoming city election. Mayor Hartz has been very professional, competent, thoughtful and civil in his performance of the duties as mayor of the city of Lake Geneva.

Again, he is being challenged by the slate being promoted by the Geneva Shore Report. His opponent does not have actual city government experience and not much forward vision as evidenced by her campaign to defeat having a parking garage built in the downtown area.

The Shore Report and its followers are bent on keeping Lake Geneva as it was in the 1950s and you still see some of "Our Town" bumper stickers on some cars. We certainly need to preserve our history, but we also need to look forward as no city anywhere can remain stagnant in this day and age.

It seems the one issue that those opposed to the mayor are promoting is Hillmoor. I thought the idea of getting the common council, the planning commission and the public together to discuss the development of the property a good one. It was not intended to tell a developer how to design the development, but what the city would consider. That way, if the developer met the parameters, they could move forward. If they were unwilling or want it changed, just say thank you and be on your way.