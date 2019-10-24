Cheers
David Anderson, the conductor of the Lake Geneva Symphony Orchestra, was recognized as the nation’s leading conductor by the American Prize National — a nonprofit organization that recognizes orchestras, conductors, soloists and ensembles.
Lake Geneva is lucky to have someone of Anderson’s caliber leading its symphony. His recognition is a positive for the city and its symphony.
Anderson has been the symphony’s director for the past 10 years, and the musicians who perform with him speak highly of his efforts.
It is uncommon for a community the size of Lake Geneva to have its own orchestra, and we are grateful to have someone of Anderson’s talents lead it.
Jeers
The city’s construction management firm made a sloppy, sloppy, sloppy clerical error when it reviewed bids for the new roof for the Rivieria.
Bidding on public projects is an important part of any municipal construction effort. It is critical for the project’s integrity for the bidding process to be near flawless and transparent.
The city has been discussing roofing options for months, and for it to need to revisit the bidding process due to a clerical oversight is just embarrassing.
Cheers
The city of Lake Geneva, the town of Bloomfield and the Lake Geneva School District are teaming up to get a new stoplight at the intersection of Bloomfield Road and state Highway 120.
This is a dangerous intersection that is routinely busy, especially at the start and end of the school day. The traffic along Highway 120 travels fast, and there are plenty of inexperienced drivers leaving the high school each day. That combination can lead to disastrous results, and better control at that intersection may save lives.
Jeers
Congressman Bryan Steil recently held a meeting at Pier 290 with officials from VISIT Lake Geneva. He brought along Congresswoman Rep. Xochitl Torres Small, a Democrat from New Mexico with him. The two were demonstrating that Republicans and Democrats can work together on big issues.
However, the two demonstrated their collaboration in a meeting that was not open to the public. If they wanted to show how the two parties can work together, they should have done it in a forum where the public could witness it.
Cheers
The Geneva Lakes Family YMCA has been working for years to find a new location to better meet the needs of its members. It recently closed on the real estate deal to make this happen.
Kudos to director Mike Kramp and all the others involved in this process. We know a lot of work went into this effort, and the community will benefit from it.
Jeers
It has been one year since the historic Yerkes Observatory closed its doors. It is the kind of anniversary that no one is happy to see.
And one year after the closure, the public has no real insight into the future of the property. We hope we do not need to wait another year to learn about the historic building’s future.