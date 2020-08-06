Compromise on vacation rentals a positive sign

With all of the bickering and fighting going on nowadays, it is nice to see a couple of adversaries settle a dispute peacefully.

We are talking about the city of Lake Geneva and its disagreement with vacation rental property owners regarding how much the city should regulate those properties.

It took a lawsuit to get the city’s attention. But, fortunately, the lawsuit did not last long. The two sides engaged in dialogue, found room for common ground, and resolved their differences without a lot of ugliness.

Imagine that.

Considering how divided America has become during the past few years — and how everyone seems to be looking for a fight — it is refreshing to see a glimmer of something many of us had forgotten about: compromise.

Which is not to say that the resolution of this lawsuit has fixed everything.

A bit of background: The vacation rental industry took off in 2017 when a change in state law meant that Lake Geneva and other cities had to allow homeowners to rent out their properties to visiting tourists. This meant that houses and condos could be advertised on Airbnb, for example, offering the traveling public an alternative to conventional hotel rooms.