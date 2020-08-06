Compromise on vacation rentals a positive sign

With all of the bickering and fighting going on nowadays, it is nice to see a couple of adversaries settle a dispute peacefully.
We are talking about the city of Lake Geneva and its disagreement with vacation rental property owners regarding how much the city should regulate those properties.
It took a lawsuit to get the city’s attention. But, fortunately, the lawsuit did not last long. The two sides engaged in dialogue, found room for common ground, and resolved their differences without a lot of ugliness.
Imagine that.
Considering how divided America has become during the past few years — and how everyone seems to be looking for a fight — it is refreshing to see a glimmer of something many of us had forgotten about: compromise.
Which is not to say that the resolution of this lawsuit has fixed everything.
A bit of background: The vacation rental industry took off in 2017 when a change in state law meant that Lake Geneva and other cities had to allow homeowners to rent out their properties to visiting tourists. This meant that houses and condos could be advertised on Airbnb, for example, offering the traveling public an alternative to conventional hotel rooms.
It was a victory for property owners’ rights, but not everyone was cheering.
Critics say the popularizing of these “short-term rentals” has opened the door to absentee landlords, transient tenants, lax property standards, and destabilized neighborhoods.
To keep the situation under control, Lake Geneva passed an ordinance attempting to regulate vacation properties. That prompted a group of property owners last year to file suit, alleging that the city’s rules and procedures went too far.
This is where the two sides could have dug in their heels for a long, nasty battle. Lake Geneva taxpayers could have ended up paying lawyers for years to defend the city’s ordinance in court.
But city officials, to their credit, tried a different approach. They admitted that they were wrong.
Under a negotiated out-of-court settlement, the city dropped its requirements that vacation home operators allow city searches of their property, that they disclose a guest registry on demand, and that they give the city access to Knox box emergency keys.
The city also has offered to lower from $2,000 to $750 a fee that rental property owners must pay annually to register with the city. The property owners in the lawsuit are hinting that may push to lower that fee a little more.
Whatever the final agreement on fees, we hope this is the beginning of an improved and fairer system for regulating vacation rentals in Lake Geneva.
We hope the relaxed regulations and reduced registration fee will encourage more property owners to step forward and comply voluntarily with the city’s system of tracking short-term rentals. If that happens, city officials will have a more complete and accurate picture of how large this vacation rental industry has grown — and what is the best approach to managing and regulating it.
All without needing a judge or jury to hand down a verdict or to choose winners and losers.
Imagine that.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!