Do not overlook this race for Congress in November

The race for president between Donald Trump and Joe Biden will be the main focus of attention — naturally — between now and Election Day on Nov. 3.

But there is another contest in the Lake Geneva region that we hope voters will take seriously and spend time to review the candidates.

In Wisconsin’s 1st Congressional District, voters must choose between Republican incumbent Bryan Steil and Democratic challenger Roger Polack to represent them in Washington.

We would like to see the two campaigns organize at least one face-to-face debate, so that voters can take the measure of these two contenders side by side.

Absent that, we urge voters throughout the district, nonetheless, to do their research and read up about Steil and Polack.

The winner of this contest will not occupy the White House, of course. But he will serve in the U.S. House of Representatives for the next two years on behalf of folks from Janesville to Kenosha, including all of Lake Geneva.

It remains to be seen whether the nation will be heading into President Trump’s second term, or whether we will be embarking on President Biden’s first term.