Editorial: 120 new boat slips on Lake Como is too much

One thing is for certain about our Lake Geneva area, people love the beautiful lakes. They are a place to go to relax and get away from the stress of the world. They are a place to get out and enjoy swimming, boating or reading a good book on a pier with a cup of coffee.

It’s no wonder that Geneva National Resort and Club wants to construct piers and boat slips for its residences on Lake Como’s northwest shore.

The problem is that what they are currently asking for – 10 piers with 12 slips each – is too much.

There has to be a balance. We want people to be able to enjoy the lake, but if too many people are out, it can disrupt the delicate ecosystem.

Currently the proposal is under review by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and they have extended their review period to do a thorough analysis of the project.

Lake Como is 955 acres and has a maximum depth of 9 feet and a mean depth of 4 feet.

Of the 955 acres, only around 600 acres can actually be used for boating due to the lake’s shallow depth and bordering wetlands.

That is a lot smaller than Geneva Lake, which is 5,401 acres and has a max depth of 135 feet and mean depth of 61 feet.