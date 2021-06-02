Editorial: 911 texting should be universal, here in Walworth County and everywhere

In Racine County, they recently launched a new 911 texting system as part of a $200,000 system upgrade, following the lead of Kenosha County.

Walworth County is watching Racine County’s launch and planning its own implementation in the coming years.

The Walworth County Sheriff’s Office is planning to upgrade its 911 system in 2023 and as part of that they want to add text to 911 capability, although it does add approximately $50,000 to the project, said Walworth County Administrator Mark Luberda.

That is a step in the right direction, a step toward making 911 texting universal across the state and ultimately the nation.

The 911 number is a life-saving number. Unfortunately, there are times when you cannot call 911 and you need to text.

Those times include if a person is deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired; in an area with poor cell coverage; or in danger if someone hears them making a call, such as an active shooter or domestic situation.

Officials said a voice call to 911 is still the best option, as dispatchers can process the call much quicker and obtain a location, a release from Racine County stated. But sometimes that is not possible.