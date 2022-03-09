Editorial: Abbey’s hospitality training program should be supported, not rejected

The Abbey’s proposal to establish a hospitality training academy at the retreat center behind Inspiration Ministries has met resistance in the Town of Walworth, where the property is located.

Some Walworth residents are afraid this will just be used as a way to recruit more oversees workers through the J-1 Visa program.

The Abbey management has said there may be some students with Visas living there, but that overall this is not a Visa program. They have said if it was just a Visa program they wouldn’t have gone through the trouble of working to partner with Gateway Technical College to create a full hospitality training academy.

Other people have brought up concerns about how the hospitality students will treat residents with special needs staying at Inspiration Ministries. But there is one important thing people should remember … Inspiration Ministries wants to sell its property to the Abbey. No one is making Inspiration Ministries sell. They no longer need their retreat center and after receiving multiple proposals they decided that the hospitality training facility is the best option to help serve the community.

In addition, as part of the agreement students staying at the training academy would be working volunteer hours at Inspiration Ministries. Just imagine, not only would these hospitality students graduating from the program be ready to serve in the hospitality industry, they would also be coming out more prepared to work with people with disabilities. That experience will be absolutely invaluable for the students’ future.

Lake Geneva is a resort hospitality town, with thousands of job opportunities especially in the summer. But because the community has a smaller population most of the year, it is very difficult to fill jobs. A hospitality training program like what the Abbey is proposing is what the Lake Geneva area needs. This is not going to be in the middle of any town. It’s basically in a back wooded area so it really shouldn’t affect residents.

With proper conditions in place, this plan should get approval. If the town doesn’t grant approval, the county should think about stepping in and giving the OK.

Our community depends on having hospitality workers and businesses are struggling to fill those spots.

If the Abbey could use this program to recruit students from other parts of the state that would create a huge advantage for our area. This program should be applauded and supported.

