Editorial: Artistic murals would add to Downtown, we'd love to see them this summer

Members of the Lake Geneva Business Improvement District Board are considering implementing a mural program in the Downtown area. As part of the program, artists would paint or install murals on several of the Downtown buildings.

It’s an idea that should get implemented. It would be great to see those additions as early as this summer.

Downtown Lake Geneva has so much to offer visitors. There are boutiques, restaurants, coffee shops, parks, the beach and of course the Riviera, amazing lake views and sunsets.

Lake Geneva truly has it all. But that doesn’t mean there cannot be room for a little more fun like a Lake Geneva post card mural for people to take selfies with or a large pair of butterfly wings that people could take a photo with.

It may sound silly. But people love taking those mural photos, especially when the murals are hidden on the back of buildings or alleys, where people can feel they have discovered a hidden treasure that they want to share.

When people take selfies and photos with those murals and post it on social media, it’s free advertising for the city. The photo speaks a thousand words and tells people, come and check out Lake Geneva.

While many locals complain about the summer traffic in Downtown Lake Geneva, we also know that traffic and inflow of people is truly the lifeblood of the city, keeping businesses open and thriving and giving jobs to area residents.

Lake Geneva is an amazing place to live, work and vacation. We know that and these murals can help spread that word and make the city an even better place to be. We look forward to seeing what is to come and maybe even taking a few selfies with friends.

The Regional News editorial board consists of General Manager Robert Ireland, Editor Stephanie Jones and community members Patrick Quinn and Elizabeth Lupo DiVito.