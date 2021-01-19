Editorial: As MLK said ‘Love is ultimately the only answer’

On Jan. 6, the world looked on in horror as people broke into our nation’s Capitol without any regard for lives or property. It was hard to watch. There was so much anger and hate. When 2020 ended with a coronavirus vaccine in hand, there was hope for a better 2021. It was a new beginning. That lasted less than a week.
Now, this week, the country has a new chance to move forward with a new president.
Jan. 20 – two days after Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Day – will be a historic day when Joe Biden is sworn in as the 46th president of the United States of America.
There are many who are still very unhappy and angry about the election. But after watching what happened on Jan. 6, everyone needs to agree that can never happen again here in America.
As Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. once said, “Darkness cannot drive out darkness; only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate; only love can do that.”
In his day, King saw his share of violence and ultimately hate is what killed him.
Over 50 years since his murder in 1968, it’s hard to believe that Americans still haven’t grasped that lesson on good and evil.
So now in 2021, we must vow to be better. We don’t have to agree on politics. It’s OK to disagree. That is part of what makes our democracy strong.
But not everyone knows how to disagree respectfully. To avoid that, just stay off social media for a while. Turn off the TV and radio if you need to. There is no need to engage in hateful comments.
As King said, “Love is ultimately the only answer to mankind’s problems … I have seen too much hate. I’ve seen too much hate on the faces of sheriffs in the South.
I’ve seen hate on the faces of too many Klansmen and too many White Citizens Councilors in the South to want to hate, myself, because every time I see it, I know that it does something to their faces and their personalities, and I say to myself that hate is too great a burden to bear.
I have decided to love. If you are seeking the highest good, I think you can find it through love.”
Watch now: The demolition of Lake Geneva’s Frank Lloyd Wright replica home
Only a shell left
rubble
Stairs covered with debris
Broken glass
Outdoor fire place
A landmark gone
A last look
Demo work
Floor to ceiling windows
Intricate stonework
Lots of concrete
The kitchen
A look outside
Tearing off the roof
A home with a view
Detailed woodwork
Fireplace
Built-in office
The kitchen
The fireplace
Stairs filled with rubble
A look outside
From a distance
Frank Lloyd Wright's Fallingwater
The Wisconn Valley Editorial Board consists of Stephanie Jones, Regional News editor; Tom Farley, Racine Journal Times interim editor: Pete Wicklund, Kenosha News editor; Steve Lovejoy, Journal Times editor emeritus; and group Publisher Mark Lewis.
Over 50 years since his murder in 1968, it’s hard to believe that Americans still haven’t grasped that lesson on good and evil.