Editorial: ATVs and golf carts deserve a green light in Bloomfield

An ad hoc committee has formed in Bloomfield to look into the possibility of allowing ATVs, UTVs and golf carts on Bloomfield streets.

This seems like a good idea for the area, as long as it’s properly vetted.

Bloomfield resident Del McClure, who brought the proposal to officials, proposed that golf carts be permitted on roads of 30 mph or less to allow for travel across Powers Lake Road.

The proposal also stated ATVs and UTVs should not be limited to roads of certain speed limits, but should be required to have operational headlights and taillights in accordance with state law.

McClure’s draft ordinances only include town and village roads, he said. County and state highways are outside of the proposals’ scope for now.

He emphasized that the proposed ordinances only apply to licensed and insured drivers, meaning drivers must be at least 16.

Some officials expressed concern that the proposed ordinances would bring more underage, uninsured and unlicensed golf cart drivers to the roads. There are also concerns about operating at night and how rules would be enforced.

Those are all good questions and police should certainly be at the table during the discussion period.