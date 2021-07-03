Editorial: Be safe this July 4

We all have so much to celebrate this Fourth of July. We can celebrate the independence of our nation, our friends, family and veterans and a return to normal. This past weekend the Town of Delavan got the celebration started with an early Independence Day event. Communities throughout the county have events scheduled for the coming weekend. While it’s a great time to celebrate, please do it safely!
Don’t drink and drive. If celebrating with a drink or two, have a designated driver or celebrate within walking distance of where you are staying. This designated driver system applies to boaters as well. The water patrol will be out so be safe or you could end up with a ride to the Walworth County Jail.
Speaking of boating, make sure everyone has life jackets either on or in the boat. Children 13 and younger are required to wear them while in a moving boat. And all adults must have one accessible. Holiday weekends mean a lot of people are going to be hitting the water, some less experienced then others. It’s important for everyone to be safe.
Also, the Lake Geneva burn ban is lifted as is the burn ban in most communities. But it’s still dry in many areas. Be safe around fire. While campfires are allowed for the most part, be cautious and don’t have a giant bonfire with flames up into the sky. Police and firefighters have enough to worry about over the holiday. They don’t need to respond to your house when the deck starts on fire.
And leave the fireworks to the professionals. If you are looking for somewhere to watch fireworks there is no shortage of places. Check out this week’s Resorter for a whole list of places with fireworks and parades.
Enjoy the holiday. Happy Independence Day and be safe!
The Regional News editorial board consists of General Manager Robert Ireland, Editor Stephanie Jones, Advertising Assistant Steve Romani and community members Patrick Quinn and Elizabeth Lupo DiVito.