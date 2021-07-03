Editorial: Be safe this July 4

We all have so much to celebrate this Fourth of July. We can celebrate the independence of our nation, our friends, family and veterans and a return to normal. This past weekend the Town of Delavan got the celebration started with an early Independence Day event. Communities throughout the county have events scheduled for the coming weekend. While it’s a great time to celebrate, please do it safely!

Don’t drink and drive. If celebrating with a drink or two, have a designated driver or celebrate within walking distance of where you are staying. This designated driver system applies to boaters as well. The water patrol will be out so be safe or you could end up with a ride to the Walworth County Jail.

Speaking of boating, make sure everyone has life jackets either on or in the boat. Children 13 and younger are required to wear them while in a moving boat. And all adults must have one accessible. Holiday weekends mean a lot of people are going to be hitting the water, some less experienced then others. It’s important for everyone to be safe.