Editorial: Boxed and Burlap should be able to have outdoor events, but limit outdoor music

Boxed and Burlap, 2935 Highway 67, is in the final stages of securing its continued use permit as a wedding and event venue.

The Delavan Town Board voted Nov. 16, to recommend approval of the owner’s application for two conditional use permits. Now, the final decision is in the county’s hands and hopefully the county approves it, while also taking into account concerns from area residents about noise.

When a business is doing well, people should continue to give it support and in return the business should work with residents to be a good neighbor.

The owner is seeking two conditional use permits: one for public assembly and another for outdoor food and beverage consumption.

In June, Boxed and Burlap received a letter from the county indicating that the outdoor food and beverage and public assembly activities occurring on the property were inconsistent with the existing conditional use permits.

“They also indicated any increase in the use of the outside grounds for outdoor food and beverage and public assembly need to obtain separate conditional use approval,” Delavan Town Supervisor Kim Jedlicka explained.

Delavan Town Supervisor Lynnette Phillips noted the polarizing nature of the issue, balancing the desire for the business to do well and residents to not have to deal with noisy neighbors.

“We have to try to be as fair as we can to all taxpayers,” Phillips said.

As a compromise, the Delavan board recommended conditional use approval for outdoor food and beverage consumption, as well as for public assembly. The latter is subject to conditions outlined by the plan commission based on public complaints: outdoor events must conclude by 11 p.m., there must be no outdoor amplified music with an exception of noon to 5 p.m., and the conditions must be reviewed within one year.

Those seem like reasonable stipulations. The county should give its blessings too when it goes before their body. And if the events become too noisy and don’t follow the time limits, then the business will have to answer for that and put future events in jeopardy.

But for now the business should be given the benefit of the doubt.

