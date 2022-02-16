Editorial: Don’t eliminate free winter parking

Lake Geneva Regional News Editorial Board
Every time we turn around, someone is proposing another parking change in Lake Geneva. Every time it ends up costing a little more. In 2020 the city upped the cost for paid parking from $1 per hour to $2 per hour. Then, in 2021, the city decided to cut short the free winter parking, making it end Jan. 31 instead of keeping free parking through the end of February.
Now, city officials are proposing another way to make more money – end free winter parking altogether.
Currently there is free winter parking from mid-November to Feb. 1. That may not seem like a lot. But for those who live and work here, that two and a half months is a very nice break.
It starts to get cold in November, and it is nice to park in front of a store or restaurant for a quick purchase or meal without plugging the meter.
Yes, Lake Geneva residents are able to get a pass and park free for a few hours year-round. But that is just for residents. That is not a free pass for their friends and family who come to town to visit.
City officials said in the past they didn’t charge for winter parking because it wasn’t busy enough to justify paying a parking enforcer. They think it’s gotten busier now.
But what happens if it’s not free parking in December and January? What is to say it will still stay busy?
Right now if someone wants to go to Walmart or the other big stores along the highway, they just park and walk in. If they have to pay to park, they may think twice about coming downtown to Christmas shop.
Maybe by keeping a free parking period, the city will lose some revenue. But in the end it’s worth it.
The city needs to stop turning to the parking revenue pot every time they need extra money.
Keep the free parking from mid-November to the end of January. Look for money elsewhere or figure out how to cut costs. Whoever the mayor is for the next two years, we hope that person agrees.
The 15 finished sculptures in the U.S. Snow Sculpting Championship in Lake Geneva
Block 1: New York 2
Team Name: Team NY Sculpture Title: Time Artist Statement: We chose our theme as a phenomenon that we all can relate to, yet one that is hard to understand and really know. Time affects us all in different ways as we pass through our lives amongst friends and family. While time is constant in some ways, we feel it differently as things happen around us. Time can be slow when one is young and speed up as we age, or as is the case this past year during the pandemic, time can be both slow and fast at the same time. We can’t know time, but we can feel it and respond. This sculpture is a representation of the nature of time and how we see it from both the inside of our minds and in the world around us. Team Members: Doug Schatz (captain), Evan Blondell, Kirk Sweet.
Block 2: Michigan
Team Name: Team Michigan Sculpture Title: Look at Dat Der Buck, Eh Artist Statement: The sculpture consists of the bust of a mature whitetail deer buck, surrounded by a garland of white oak leaves and acorns. A buck sporting a rack of antlers can be a breathtaking sight if your a hiker or hunter, or a nuisance if you’re a garden or car hood. In either case it’s quintessentially a symbol of the Midwest. The sculpture is a tribute to the Midwest and all those hikers, hunters, and everyone else enjoying the north woods. Team Members: Adam Warmack (captain), Dan Povolo, Marko Masnjak.
Block 3: Minnesota
Team Name: Royal and Supreme Order of Snow & Sand Sculptures & Shovelers (Minnesota) Sculpture Title: Olympic Dreams Artist Statement: This is a mashup of imagery from the winter Olympic competitions including figure skating, downhill skiing, luge and others set in a stylized display. Team Members: Jonathan Baller (captain), Curt Cook, Joshua Baller.
Block 4: Wisconsin 1
The 1st place national champion and 2nd place people’s choice winner. Team Name: Sculptora Borealis (Wisconsin 1) Sculpture Title: Deeper Connections Artist Statement: Against the many storylines that exist today, whether it’s political, racial, cultural, religious, etc., the media narrative continuously places humans into groups or uses descriptors that try to push people into some sort of category often creating division and tension between those groups. Whatever the motive, in the end, we are all humans and our opinions and what we look like on the outside are just a small part of who we are as a person. The deeper we dig into understanding our fellow humans, we’ll find that we have much in common, and if you remain open, you just might find a connection that would not have otherwise been found. It is time for us to reach out and understand each other so we can unify the world and create compassion, and acceptance for all beings on Earth. Team Members: Joshua Jakubowski (captain), Robert Lechtenberg, Michael Lechtenberg.
Block 5: Illinois 2
Team Name: Windy City Snowmen (Illinois 2) Sculpture Title: Babies Artist Statement: We have a question for you: Do you see a baby that just took the pacifier from her brother’s mouth? Or do you see a sister trying to give a pacifier to her upset twin brother? The babies of today will probably see the year 2100. The next Abraham Lincoln, FDR, Martin Luther King, or Mother Theresa has already been born. It doesn’t hurt to believe in them, and it could make all the difference. Team Members: Kim McCombs (captain), Mike Dillon, Juan Zelaya.
Block 6: Florida
The 2nd place national champion and 3rd place people’s choice winner. Team Name: Flozen: Less Latitude, More Attitude (Florida) Sculpture Title: Cherry Blossom Beauty Artist Statement: The meaning of this sculpture holds an important significance to Team Flozen. Over the past year, countless people around us have suffered losses, struggle with anxiety, and have endured tremendous life-altering circumstances. Our world seems to have a dark shadow cast upon it. We wanted our piece to illustrate the beauty that still exists in this world. It’s our hope to transport everyone into a place of peace and serenity, where troubles are no more than a cherry blossom falling from a tree. Team Members: Amanda Bolduc (captain), Bruce Peck, Adam Turner.
Block 7: North Dakota
The 3rd place national champion. Team Name: Jay Ray w/SnoKraft (North Dakota) Sculpture Title: Here, There Be Dragons Artist Statement: Viking long ships and their stylized figure heads struck fear into the hearts of coastal dwellers in medieval northern Europe. The long agile ships were fast and capable of sailing oceans and rivers alike. These ships were so well made, that they were capable of crossing oceans to lands unknown. Fearsome and fearless, the Vikings sailed into the unknown, regardless of what might be there to greet them. The snow carving titled “Here, There Be Dragons” features a Viking long ship in its final moments above the waves as it is being ravaged by a monstrous sea dragon. Featuring the Viking ship is an homage to the “Hjemkomst Viking Ship Park” where team North Dakota met in friendly competition at the annual Frostival Snow Carving Competition. Team Members: Jay Ray (captain), Mike Nelson, Josh Zeis.
Block 8: Alaska
Team Name: AK Department of Snow (Alaska) Sculpture Title: As We Emerge Artist Statement: In a world caught in struggle and conflict this sculpture represents hope. Turmoil and Tribulation are not our doom, but rather the forces that crack the shell and allow for transformation to wonderful beauty. Let us remember to feel the embrace of the hands that cradle and support us in this process so we may emerge in renewed majesty and take flight. Team Members: Paul Hanis (captain), Patrick Boonstra, Tom Lewando.
Block 9: New Hampshire
Team Name: Mountains of Snow (New Hampshire) Sculpture Title: Birth of Snow Artist Statement: Have you ever looked up on a cold winter’s day? As you look, you see small, tiny forms dancing down toward you. You focus closer and reach out, catching one on a mitten. As you look close, what do you see? Team Members: Sandy Hall (captain), Robert Orfant, Kathleen Fraize.
Block 10: Vermont
Team Name: The Pour Saps (Vermont) Sculpture Title: Roaring Peace Artist Statement: When we think of power, we usually think strength, dominance, aggression — whether in defense or attack. ‘Peace Offering’ suggests the opposite — that true power lies not in capacity for violence, might, or dominance, but in understanding and open-heartedness, both toward the other and, in this case, toward ones own fiercest fears. Team Members: Katie Runde (captain), Mugsy Logan, Tony Perham.
Block 11: Wisconsin 2
Team Name: Team USA (Wisconsin 2) Sculpture Title: When Grief Takes Wing Love Remains Artist Statement: Team USA created the piece with their individual art form/style. This piece is a symbol of our lifelong friendship & how our art can become one. We came from different backgrounds and Art has brought us together as best friends for grief & love but always love. Team Members: Thomas Queoff (captain), Mike Martino, Mike Sponholtz.
Block 12: Illinois 1
Team Name: The Band of Misfit Boys (Illinois 1) Sculpture Title: Alice In Chains Artist Statement: What happens when you take a band name from the 90s, throw in an iconic scene from a space movie in the 80s and mix it with a classic fairytale? Fun from the minds of the Band of Misfit Boys. Team Members: Keith Pliml (captain), Man-Bear, Drake Perez.
Block 13: Colorado
Team Name: Snow Motion (Colorado) Sculpture Title: Thru the Looking Glass Artist Statement: To take a closer look at our individual lives and the connection that we have with all mankind. Team Members: Steve Mercia (captain), Carey Hosterman, Trent Mercia.
Block 14: New York 1
The 1st place people’s choice winner. Team Name: Urbancountrymen (New York 1) Sculpture Title: Screwed Artist Statement: The sculpture titled “Screwed” is a design that was first thought of by artist Alan Tuttle. He had brought the idea to our team discussions and after many other ideas passed by, the idea of the screw passing through wood, seemed like the most viable option for our team. It offers the challenge that we are looking for as sculptors, as well as an interesting concept for the viewers. This sculpture has a double helix screw body, hollowed from the core with a giant Philips screw head protruding from a diagonal piece of wood. As a screw is driven into wood it creates a draw through tension and stress. In our society today tension and stress are two areas that we all can relate to in our own way. The name given to the sculpture is obviously a pun and meant to be funny. It is a name that no one will pass by without wonder. This idea in all seriousness, offers some great technical challenges that we will overcome. Our journey has brought us back together to sculpt snow after a long break. We are excited to create and celebrate a form of art that so many have spent countless hours thinking, planning and executing all to watch it melt back into the ground in a short time. We are the Urbancountrymen from the state of New York and we are excited to experience this event alongside so many other talented people. Thank you to all that make this event happen. Team Members: Paul Aubin (captain), Alan Tuttle, Johnny Church.
Block 15: Iowa
Team Name: The Driftless Snow Sculptors (Iowa) Sculpture Title: Coming to Terms Artist Statement: The Guardian of Truth is shackled and gravely wounded. The dangerous and deceitful knife of falsehoods has cut his wing, impeding his ability to soar as he should. The shackle of untruths has taken hold of his leg, severely restricting any advancement forward. The Guardian of Truth is endangered. Unless we free its Guardian from these distortions and impediments, The Truth will become irrelevant and is in great peril. Team Members: Hugh McCarron (captain), Wayne McDermott, Jeremy Rudd.
