Editorial: Don’t eliminate free winter parking

Every time we turn around, someone is proposing another parking change in Lake Geneva. Every time it ends up costing a little more. In 2020 the city upped the cost for paid parking from $1 per hour to $2 per hour. Then, in 2021, the city decided to cut short the free winter parking, making it end Jan. 31 instead of keeping free parking through the end of February.

Now, city officials are proposing another way to make more money – end free winter parking altogether.

Currently there is free winter parking from mid-November to Feb. 1. That may not seem like a lot. But for those who live and work here, that two and a half months is a very nice break.

It starts to get cold in November, and it is nice to park in front of a store or restaurant for a quick purchase or meal without plugging the meter.

Yes, Lake Geneva residents are able to get a pass and park free for a few hours year-round. But that is just for residents. That is not a free pass for their friends and family who come to town to visit.

City officials said in the past they didn’t charge for winter parking because it wasn’t busy enough to justify paying a parking enforcer. They think it’s gotten busier now.

But what happens if it’s not free parking in December and January? What is to say it will still stay busy?

Right now if someone wants to go to Walmart or the other big stores along the highway, they just park and walk in. If they have to pay to park, they may think twice about coming downtown to Christmas shop.

Maybe by keeping a free parking period, the city will lose some revenue. But in the end it’s worth it.

The city needs to stop turning to the parking revenue pot every time they need extra money.

Keep the free parking from mid-November to the end of January. Look for money elsewhere or figure out how to cut costs. Whoever the mayor is for the next two years, we hope that person agrees.

