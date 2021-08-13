Editorial: Dungeons and Dragons museum is a welcome addition to Lake Geneva

In the 1970s, the now world famous Dungeons & Dragons got its start right here in Lake Geneva.
Nearly 50 years later, the game is alive and well and has been played by millions of fans around the globe.
It only makes sense that Lake Geneva should have a museum dedicated to the game and Gary Gygax, who co-founded the game. Now that vision is a reality.
The Dungeon Hobby Shop Museum, 723 Williams St. in Lake Geneva, officially opened, July 21.
The museum building was TSR’s first commercial location for Dungeons & Dragons and features
books, games, figurines, magazines, artwork, gaming dice and merchandise related to Dungeons & Dragons.
Jeff Leason, the museum’s curator, said one of the more rare items at the museum is a boxset of the original Dungeons & Dragons game, which is worth about $10,000. He said another notable item is a full set of “Strategic Review,” which was an early Dungeons & Dragons publication.
Leason said most of the items he donated for the museum he obtained while working for TSR from 1978 to 1986.
“When you worked at TSR, any product that came out— no matter what department you worked in— you got a free copy of the game,” Leason said. “If you were an author, then you got six copies of the game. So I ended up with 600 items.”
Besides being a place to view Dungeons & Dragons memorabilia, the museum also hosts games on Friday and Saturday evenings for adults and games for children on Sunday.
Leason said: “There’s 48 million people in the world who play D&D, and if we can get 1% of those people to Lake Geneva, Lake Geneva will be booming. That’s what we’re shooting for. This is the mecca of gaming.”
There is also discussion of adding a memorial in a city park in Gygax’ memory. That is also a worthy cause. Adding a few more Dungeons & Dragons attractions would really help bring more people into the city, staying in our hotels and visiting our shops.
There are also plans for a TSR convention July 2022 at Horticultural Hall, which is also a welcome addition.
We are thankful that the new museum helps preserve the legacy of Gygax and Dungeons & Dragons and we hope to see the recognition in the city grow over time.
Dungeon Hobby Shop Museum is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday. For more information, visit www.tsrmuseum.com.
