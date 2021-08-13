Editorial: Dungeons and Dragons museum is a welcome addition to Lake Geneva

In the 1970s, the now world famous Dungeons & Dragons got its start right here in Lake Geneva.

Nearly 50 years later, the game is alive and well and has been played by millions of fans around the globe.

It only makes sense that Lake Geneva should have a museum dedicated to the game and Gary Gygax, who co-founded the game. Now that vision is a reality.

The Dungeon Hobby Shop Museum, 723 Williams St. in Lake Geneva, officially opened, July 21.

The museum building was TSR’s first commercial location for Dungeons & Dragons and features

books, games, figurines, magazines, artwork, gaming dice and merchandise related to Dungeons & Dragons.

Jeff Leason, the museum’s curator, said one of the more rare items at the museum is a boxset of the original Dungeons & Dragons game, which is worth about $10,000. He said another notable item is a full set of “Strategic Review,” which was an early Dungeons & Dragons publication.

Leason said most of the items he donated for the museum he obtained while working for TSR from 1978 to 1986.