Editorial: It’s time for Lake Geneva to get body cameras

Following in line with other area department, the Lake Geneva Police and Fire Commission is exploring the idea of purchasing body cameras.

While the cost of purchasing and maintaining the technology does add up, it’s worth the investment.

Body cameras provide transparency and accountability for the department. They help answer questions about what happened and it offers hard evidence.

In this day and age, there is a lot of distrust in the community. The cameras, along with a corresponding good policy, adds to that trust.

While the police department currently utilizes video cameras in its squad cars, it does not utilize body cameras for officers.

In presenting to the police and fire commission earlier this month, Lake Geneva Police Lt. Edward Gritzner said, “Our crews have wanted them and still want them.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Gritzner said the department researched a body camera contract nearly five years ago but the Police and Fire Commission at the time voted to not engage due to the costs of the cameras.