Editorial: It’s time for Lake Geneva to get body cameras

Following in line with other area department, the Lake Geneva Police and Fire Commission is exploring the idea of purchasing body cameras.
While the cost of purchasing and maintaining the technology does add up, it’s worth the investment.
Body cameras provide transparency and accountability for the department. They help answer questions about what happened and it offers hard evidence.
In this day and age, there is a lot of distrust in the community. The cameras, along with a corresponding good policy, adds to that trust.
While the police department currently utilizes video cameras in its squad cars, it does not utilize body cameras for officers.
In presenting to the police and fire commission earlier this month, Lake Geneva Police Lt. Edward Gritzner said, “Our crews have wanted them and still want them.”
Gritzner said the department researched a body camera contract nearly five years ago but the Police and Fire Commission at the time voted to not engage due to the costs of the cameras.
While other suppliers are being considered, the department has received a quote for 25 body cameras from Axon Enterprise, an Arizona-based company which provides body camera equipment and services to police departments throughout the country.
The first year of the contract would cost the department roughly $66,000, $44,000 of which would be used for purchasing equipment and software, and the other $19,000 of which would fund a part-time employee to process records request and conduct other clerical matters relating to the cameras.
After the first year of the five-year contract, annual costs of the contract would be about $39,000.
This is obviously the direction police departments across the country are going. Lake Geneva must move forward with it. This increases accountability for everyone. People will behave better knowing that they are being recorded by the officer. It also will help eliminate some “he said she said” incidents that occur with police.
It doesn’t solve every issue, but it obviously helps eliminate some issues.
The body cameras are worth the investment and should not be put off.