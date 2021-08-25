Editorial: Lagoon weeds need a long-term solution

Spring fed Geneva Lake is known for its clean, beautiful water. It’s a treasure for our community, the entire region and beyond.

Lake Geneva was even named one of 26 most beautiful towns in America by travel magazine, Conde Nast Traveler.

But the lagoon filled with weeds located east of the Riviera along Wrigley Drive that enters into Geneva Lake has become quite an eyesore.

Harbormaster Steve Russell said possible reasons for the growing number of weeds could be because of the low amount of rain this summer, recent high temperatures or low boat usage in the city’s lagoon.

A representative from Geneva Lake Level Corporation currently cleans the lagoon once a week, but that person is not expected to return after this summer.

So now Lake Geneva officials are looking for volunteers to help remove weeds from the city’s boat pier lagoon.

While volunteers are great and always encouraged, this is a job that shouldn’t be left to volunteers. The city needs to look at other options and can have the slip renters help share the cost as needed.