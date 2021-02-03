Editorial: Lake Geneva school referendums worth supporting

On April 6, Lake Geneva area residents will have a chance to vote on three school referendum questions on their ballots.
The Lake Geneva-Genoa City Union High School District for Badger High School is placing a $6 million referendum question on the ballot as well as a $750,000 referendum question on the ballot during the upcoming election.
The Lake Geneva Joint No. 1 School District, which includes Lake Geneva middle and elementary schools, also is placing a $750,000 referendum on the ballot.
The $750,000 referendum questions are to allow the school districts to exceed their revenue limits by $750,000 a year during the 2021-2022 school year and the following school years.
Hearing there are three separate questions, the first response is to say no. The first thought is that the school districts need to tighten their budgets – that is what everyone else has to do.
But then you learn, they have made cuts. The high school district has made about $600,000 in staffing cuts for the 2020-2021 school year, and the Lake Geneva Joint No. 1 School District has made about $1.5 million in staffing reductions during the past year.
The districts have lost revenue because of declining enrollment due to decreasing births. The open enrollment in and out of the district has stayed about the same.
Further cuts to facility could result in increased class sizes or elimination of program. Neither one of those things is advantageous to the community.
Lake Geneva schools are ranked as some of the highest in the states. This is not a series of referendums to help a failing school. These are referendums to allow the schools to continue to offer the high level of education the community expects and that children deserve to prepare them for the future.
The $6 million referendum for the high school is not for a new multi-million dollar athlete facility with a beautiful rendering, it’s for fixing the leaking roof at Badger High School, replacing a gym floor, updating bleachers for ADA compliance and light replacements.
The timing is also good. On top of low interest rates, the high school district recently retired a considerable amount of old debt, making it so that the tax rate wouldn’t need to increase with the passage of the referendums.
Behind the scenes, the districts are not doing some questionable math and increasing taxes. They are being upfront about their needs.
In our opinion the three referendum questions are worth supporting. These three referendums are not extravagant. They are to help support basic district needs.
The Regional News editorial board consists of General Manager Robert Ireland, Editor Stephanie Jones and community members Patrick Quinn and Elizabeth Lupo DiVito.