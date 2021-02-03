Editorial: Lake Geneva school referendums worth supporting

Further cuts to facility could result in increased class sizes or elimination of program. Neither one of those things is advantageous to the community.

Lake Geneva schools are ranked as some of the highest in the states. This is not a series of referendums to help a failing school. These are referendums to allow the schools to continue to offer the high level of education the community expects and that children deserve to prepare them for the future.

The $6 million referendum for the high school is not for a new multi-million dollar athlete facility with a beautiful rendering, it’s for fixing the leaking roof at Badger High School, replacing a gym floor, updating bleachers for ADA compliance and light replacements.

The timing is also good. On top of low interest rates, the high school district recently retired a considerable amount of old debt, making it so that the tax rate wouldn’t need to increase with the passage of the referendums.

Behind the scenes, the districts are not doing some questionable math and increasing taxes. They are being upfront about their needs.

In our opinion the three referendum questions are worth supporting. These three referendums are not extravagant. They are to help support basic district needs.

The Regional News editorial board consists of General Manager Robert Ireland, Editor Stephanie Jones and community members Patrick Quinn and Elizabeth Lupo DiVito.