Editorial: Learn from Linn, pay attention to local government or ....

In November, a group of 30 town of Linn residents were able to show up to a town meeting and drastically change how the government works there.

At annual town meetings, a continuing resolution can be passed if it is put forth at the meeting and receives a majority vote, regardless of how many residents are in attendance, meaning 30 people can easily constitute a majority.

The resolutions approved rescinded village powers from the town, affecting functions such as zoning.

They also voted to change the salaries of the town supervisors and chairman from $5,000 a year to $3,000 a year and to increase the town clerk salary from $40,000 a year to $55,000 a year.

Needless to say these changes caught a lot of people off guard. At a subsequent January meeting, 277 residents participated and the resolutions were reversed.

But this is about more than just Linn. It’s a lesson reminding people that they need to pay attention to what is going on in their local government.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Granted, not every municipality is set up like Linn, where 30 people can walk in and make drastic changes without notice. But small boards still have a lot of power that affects life for residents and a lot of time their actions go unnoticed.