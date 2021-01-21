Editorial: Learn from Linn, pay attention to local government or ....

In November, a group of 30 town of Linn residents were able to show up to a town meeting and drastically change how the government works there.
At annual town meetings, a continuing resolution can be passed if it is put forth at the meeting and receives a majority vote, regardless of how many residents are in attendance, meaning 30 people can easily constitute a majority.
The resolutions approved rescinded village powers from the town, affecting functions such as zoning.
They also voted to change the salaries of the town supervisors and chairman from $5,000 a year to $3,000 a year and to increase the town clerk salary from $40,000 a year to $55,000 a year.
Needless to say these changes caught a lot of people off guard. At a subsequent January meeting, 277 residents participated and the resolutions were reversed.
But this is about more than just Linn. It’s a lesson reminding people that they need to pay attention to what is going on in their local government.
Granted, not every municipality is set up like Linn, where 30 people can walk in and make drastic changes without notice. But small boards still have a lot of power that affects life for residents and a lot of time their actions go unnoticed.
It’s at these small municipal meetings where taxes are decided as well as how many police officers and firefighters communities should have and how often garbage pickup should be. At these meetings, officials grant approval to sell public land and allow the tear down of structures and building of new ones.
In the case of Linn, fortunately residents mobilized and reversed the changes by the few. The elimination of village powers may seem like procedural, but without village powers the town no longer would have the ability to control land use and zoning decision, placing the responsibility on Walworth County officials.
Special counsel for the town of Linn, Hector de la Mora, said relying on county guidance for zoning, land use and building code matter could be an expensive and time-consuming venture. It also takes the power away from the town.
For residents looking to save money and reduce taxes, that wouldn’t make any sense.
Yet that is what would have happened if the community didn’t step up and reverse the votes of those few who bothered to show up for the Nov. 17 annual meeting.
Attending a municipal meeting at night may not be on the top of most people’s list of things to do. But if you don’t take part or at least let your elected officials know what you think, you don’t have a right to complain. It’s better to get involved before something you don’t want gets enacted into law that you cannot reverse.