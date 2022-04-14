Editorial: Legislators need to stand up to Tavern league, change archaic liquor license laws

Nearly a Century ago, Wisconsin legislators passed a state law limiting the number of liquor licenses that municipalities in the state could have.

After prohibition ended in 1933, lawmakers were concerned about the number of bars opening up. So in 1939 they passed the law limiting the number of establishments that could get Class B liquor licenses.

The law limits liquor licenses based on a city’s population, with one license for on-site liquor consumption per every 500 people in that municipality.

Since then, a lot has changed. It’s time for the current Legislature to revisit this important issue and revise the law.

Officials in Burlington recently brought up concern about this old law after the city issued its last liquor license, meaning that if a restaurant or other new business is considering opening in Burlington, the city has no liquor license available for the foreseeable future, and could risk losing economic development.

The board appealed to Speaker Rep. Robin Vos, R-Rochester, to change the law.

Vos, who grew up in Burlington and now resides in Rochester, responded that he is willing to consider relaxing the state’s restrictions.

“I would certainly be open to looking at that,” he said. That is good news and we hope those words are followed with actions.

This is not just a Burlington issue. It has come up in Lake Geneva, where officials have expressed concern about handing out the city’s last liquor license recently to Zaab Corner Bistro, knowing if someone else comes in the future the city will not have a liquor license for them.

This also came up in Williams Bay. Bay Cooks was able to get a liquor license this year after an increase in the village’s population, but the Mexican restaurant that had been in its place before them couldn’t get one last year because there wasn’t one available at the time.

If this archaic law is repealed, it doesn’t mean there has to be a free-for-all. Municipalities would still need to put rules in place and could still put limits in place if they felt that was right for their communities. That should be done along with guidance from constituents and police who will be monitoring the establishments.

Yes, Wisconsin already has a lot of drinking, as well as drinking and driving. But allowing municipalities to have a few more liquor licenses is not going to make a difference in regards to how much people drink. It just gives them more options and economic opportunities for the community.

This is not 1930. Times have changed and laws should too. Lawmakers cannot be afraid to stand up to the all-powerful Tavern League. They should do what is right for their communities.

The current law is very limiting for new businesses. If someone wants to open say a Mexican restaurant in a town, what is the point if they cannot serve margaritas? Likewise a fine dining steak restaurant is not going to want to open in a community where old fashions or other rail drinks cannot be served. They will go to a neighboring town.

It’s time. The liquor license law must change.

