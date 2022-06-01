Editorial: Many concerns remain about Lake Como piers

In early May, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources approved a proposal for 100 new boat slips to be built on Lake Como by Paloma Geneva National LLC, which runs the Geneva National Resort and Club.

While the DNR approval is a key step, it’s not the final say and the proposal still goes to the Town of Geneva and the Walworth County Zoning Agency.

When this proposal was first announced last year, our editorial board expressed concerns about the number of slips that were proposed and said that we thought 100 slips was too many.

A half year later, we still believe 100 boat slips is too many.

We understood the desire to have boat slips available.

As we said back last September, “One thing is for certain about our Lake Geneva area, people love the beautiful lakes. They are a place to go to relax and get away from the stress of the world.”

The problem is that if you have too many boats on the lake, the lake is no longer a place of rest and relaxation. Instead it becomes a place of stress with boaters trying to navigate around each other and those in kayaks and on paddleboard are forced to hang up their paddles because the water is no longer calm.

During a DNR public hearing back in April on the proposal, a number of questions came up about the pier proposal and there weren’t a ton of answers.

Chief among the concerns was the question about law enforcement on the lake. Who will be enforcing the laws, making sure boats are not speeding and respecting the rules of the lake?

Another thing we haven’t seen, is information about who will be renting these boat slips. Will it be individuals or will there be a rental boat club? It’s one thing if its homeowners who only occasionally take out their boats. It’s a whole other ballgame if it’s a rental club, where the boats are pretty much out all the time with boats frequently changing hands each day, bringing many inexperienced drivers onto the lake. These boaters also may not realize going into it how much different Lake Como is than Lake Geneva.

Lake Como is 955 acres and has a maximum depth of 9 feet and a mean depth of 4 feet.

That is a lot smaller than Geneva Lake, which is 5,401 acres and has a max depth of 135 feet and mean depth of 61 feet.

While a couple piers with a few boat slips could be OK by the Geneva National golf course, we still remain very concerned about 100 new boat slips, especially with all the lingering questions that remain.

The Regional News editorial board consists of General Manager Robert Ireland, Editor Stephanie Jones and community members Patrick Quinn and Elizabeth Lupo DiVito.