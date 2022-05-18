Editorial: Never too early to start talking about how Lake Geneva can improve Christmas decorating

It may be over six months until Christmas, but it’s never too early to start planning and when a good idea is presented, it deserves to get praise.

During the April Lake Geneva Business Improvement District meeting, the group discussed ways to make Christmas decorations better next year, starting with lighting up existing trees instead of cutting one down and sticking it into the Brunk Pavilion like they have in past years.

Officials from the Business Improvement District are planning on changing course this year and lighting up trees near the Andy Gump statue in Flat Iron Park to serve as Lake Geneva’s Christmas trees.

Instead of putting a tree inside the Brunk Pavilion at Flat Iron Park, members of the Business Improvement District board are considering having a sleigh or a selfie station installed in the pavilion instead. That is a great idea.

Down in Flat Iron Park there are a lot of great trees that could serve as the city’s permanent Christmas trees, instead of having all the extra work to bring one in. In addition, putting the tree inside the pavilion meant that half the tree was hidden because of the top of the pavilion. It just didn’t make sense.

There is also a proposal to bring in a giant Welcome to Lake Geneva light up sign that people could take photos with.

As we said recently about murals in Lake Geneva, those signs act as free advertising for the city. People post selfies, their friends see the fun they are having and it attracts more visitors and revenue for area businesses.

Looking into the Christmas season, Lake Geneva should up its Christmas game. While the shops do a great job decorating, the area along the lakefront could be better. Lake Geneva is a beautiful city and it’s good to hear the Business Improvement District is looking for new ways to add some extra Christmas spirit.

The Regional News editorial board consists of General Manager Robert Ireland, Editor Stephanie Jones and community members Patrick Quinn and Elizabeth Lupo DiVito.