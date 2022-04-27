Editorial: New impact fees worth exploring in Lake Geneva, it's better than more paid parking

Earlier this month, the Lake Geneva City Council approved money to conduct a study to determine if the city should increase its impact fees for new development projects and what fees would be justified.

Normally, we would get a bit squeamish when new fees are suggested. But it makes sense to determine what fees should be implemented for new development. That is a one-time fee when something is first built.

Essentially the impact fees are fees that the city assesses to help fund future community needs. For every new development, there is a cost to the community. Those residents will need police and fire protection. Many will also want to utilize the city’s parks and library and other recreation areas.

They will use streets and sidewalks.

The city currently collects a $1,865 waste water impact fee, $1,690 water impact fee and $230 park impact fee. However, the city could collect an impact fee for the police department, fire department, library and other city departments if a study determines that they are necessary.

The city previously had additional impact fees, but the City Council voted to eliminate those in 2013.

“The consultant will look at the future needs of the city’s various departments and quantify what facilities are needed and accurately determine what those impact fees will be and construct a fee structure,” City Administrator Dave Nord said. “To be clear, the State of Wisconsin has very specific laws regarding what type of facility needs are eligible to have an impact fee.”

It makes sense for the city to study what is a reasonable one-time fee for these new developments.

As we say that, we stress that it should be a reasonable fee.

Having a developer pay an extra $1,000 before building a new house could be reasonable. But having a developer pay an extra $10,000 would not be reasonable.

Also it’s important to make sure these new funds would be properly allocated to help better the community going into the future, not just sucked into the general fund.

Right now developers are constantly knocking on the city’s door, wanting to build. The city does have to keep its growth in check and that message was clear during the recent mayoral election with both candidates stressing the importance. But some growth and development is already in the works.

By increasing impact fees, maybe the city could turn to that bucket for some of its designated funding instead of tacking it on annual tax bills and instead of constantly upping the cost of downtown parking.

The Regional News editorial board consists of General Manager Robert Ireland, Editor Stephanie Jones, and community members Patrick Quinn and Elizabeth Lupo DiVito.