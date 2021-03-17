Editorial: No! Don't add more paid parking!

Sometimes ideas are posed just to see what reaction the community will give. If that is the case with Lake Geneva’s proposal to add more paid parking spots in residential neighborhoods, the answer is a big N-O.

No, the city should not add more paid parking in front of homes.

The proposal at hand is to add paid parking on Warren Street, Maxwell Street and Madison Street, between Main Street and Geneva Street. Paid parking also could be added on Geneva Street, between Cook Street and Maxwell Street.

For those not familiar, that is a residential area not a commercial area.

If that additional paid parking is approved, then in the future what is to stop the city from getting money hungry again and extended paid parking back even farther?

One of the reasons people move to Lake Geneva is to enjoy the beauty of the area. It’s a place they want to share with friends. No one wants to have their friends pay to park to come visit them. This is the kind of decision that ultimately could lower property values for those people who end up with paid parking in front of their homes.