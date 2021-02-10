Editorial: No more delay; traffic signals needed at Bloomfield and 120

“It’s a time bomb and we’re going to lose people there. We need a light we need something.”

Those were the recent words of Lake Geneva schools superintendent James Gottinger when he was talking about the intersection of Bloomfield Road and Highway 120, south of Walmart.

His concern is real. With the intersection being right by Badger High School and Lake Geneva Middle School, it’s a key intersection for families needing to get to school.

That includes parents needing to drop their children off and young drivers – ages 16, 17 and 18 who just got their licenses and are still learning. The intersection is also right by multiple churches.

Just last month a school bus was involved in a crash there. Fortunately, no students were on the bus at the time and no one was injured.

Then there was a four-vehicle crash there on Monday morning, Feb. 1 around 7:15 a.m. There was an initial two-vehicle crash and then a second two-vehicle crash. Again fortunately no one was injured.

But as Gottinger said, “it’s a time bomb.”

City officials are saying that plans are moving forward for traffic signals.