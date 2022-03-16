Editorial: Open government is vital

“Publicity is justly commended as a remedy for social and industrial diseases. Sunlight is said to be the best of disinfectants; electric light the most efficient policeman.”
U.S. Supreme Court Justice Louis Brandeis wrote those words in 1913, in an article for Harper’s Weekly. Nearly 110 years later, they remain a touchstone for the concept that government records belong to the people, not the government.
This is Freedom of Information Week, and Freedom of Information Day is March 16. We’re using this space to discuss the vital importance of government records being made public.
It’s a simple concept: If a government agency refuses to make its records public, it’s a reasonable presumption that that agency is trying to hide something, whether merely embarrassing or plainly illegal. The federal Freedom of Information Act, passed by Congress and signed into law by President Lyndon B. Johnson in 1967, requires full or partial disclosure of unreleased information and documents controlled by the federal government upon request.
At the state level, the Wisconsin Open Records Law, enacted in 1982, is a series of laws intended to guarantee that the public has access to public records of government bodies at all levels. The Badger State defines “record” as any document, regardless of physical form, that “has been created or is being kept by” an agency. In general, “any requester has a right to inspect any record.”
This newspaper has not hesitated to file Open Records requests to investigate the activity of local government agencies. Any citizen can do the same.
Because the records of government belong to all of us.
The Regional News editorial board consists of General Manager Robert Ireland, Editor Stephanie Jones and community members Patrick Quinn and Elizabeth Lupo DiVito. A version of this also ran in the Racine Journal Times and Kenosha News.