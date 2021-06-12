Editorial: Renovations ensure the Riviera will maintain splendor for decades to come

When the Riviera in Lake Geneva held its official grand opening on May 22, 1933, it was declared to be the social event of the season.
“To the lake shore came folks from far and near to witness its official opening and dedication, probably the season’s smartest social event,” stated the 1933 Lake Geneva News Tribune article describing the event.
An informal opening was held September 1, 1932, but the May 1933 event was the official, formal opening.
Nearly nine decades later, the magnificent dance palace could have easily fallen into disrepair and became a relic of a bygone era.
Instead, the City of Lake Geneva this past year dedicated the funds needed to ensure that the Riviera maintains its timeless spender for decades to come.
The reconstruction project started in the fall, continued throughout the winter and was just completed in time for a May 1 wedding upstairs in the ballroom and for vendors to open up in the lower level in time for Memorial Day weekend.
It was a tight squeeze and likely a stressful time for vendors as well as the city. But it was needed. The budget for the project was about $4 million. Looking at the Riviera it doesn’t look drastically different than it previously did. That is because a lot of the work that happened occurred beneath the surface.
Some of the work that needed to be done included installing new water and sewer lines, some of which had been in place since the 1930s, according to City Administrator Dave Nord.
The whole idea was to go from the ground up and make sure they don’t have to come back in 10 years and fix something.
Updated mechanical and electrical systems were installed as well as a new fire-suppression sprinkler system.
Those changes were put in place along with a new ceiling and ballroom floor in the second story. Wall tiles were also cleaned and restored in the building.
It was all restored to bring it back to its 1930s grandeur.
While a significant amount of money was spend on the renovations, it was the right call by the city.
The Riviera is an icon for the city. When you picture Lake Geneva, the Riviera quickly comes to mind as the way to recognize the lake. The city and the lakefront would not be the same without it.
To celebrate, the city has several big events coming up. Mayor Charlene Klein officially proclaimed July 15 as “Lake Geneva Day.” It will include tours of the historic building from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. with a re-dedication ceremony to be held at 4 p.m.
The Swing Nouveau Orchestra is set to perform from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Flat Iron Park that evening, as part of VISIT Lake Geneva’s Concerts in the Park series.
A gala on Aug. 28 is also scheduled, along with a New Year’s Eve Gala on Dec. 31.
The city should celebrate this renovation as they did back in 1933 when troubles were forgotten and the approximately 500 attendees “danced their way into history” to the music of Wayne King, who was known at the time as the king of the modern waltz melodies and of America’s dance bands.
In photos: A look back at the Riviera including the old water toboggan slide
The old Lake Geneva toboggan water slide
Riviera Marquee
Watch now: The history of Lake Geneva's riviera
The old water slide
Riviera under construction
Riviera Beach
Riviera 1932
A look inside the Riviera
The Riviera bands
Riviera Menu
Riviera Menu
The Riviera
The Regional News editorial board consists of General Manager Robert Ireland, Editor Stephanie Jones, Advertising Assistant Steve Romani and community members Patrick Quinn and Elizabeth Lupo DiVito.