Editorial: Renovations ensure the Riviera will maintain splendor for decades to come

Some of the work that needed to be done included installing new water and sewer lines, some of which had been in place since the 1930s, according to City Administrator Dave Nord.

The whole idea was to go from the ground up and make sure they don’t have to come back in 10 years and fix something.

Updated mechanical and electrical systems were installed as well as a new fire-suppression sprinkler system.

Those changes were put in place along with a new ceiling and ballroom floor in the second story. Wall tiles were also cleaned and restored in the building.

It was all restored to bring it back to its 1930s grandeur.

While a significant amount of money was spend on the renovations, it was the right call by the city.

The Riviera is an icon for the city. When you picture Lake Geneva, the Riviera quickly comes to mind as the way to recognize the lake. The city and the lakefront would not be the same without it.

To celebrate, the city has several big events coming up. Mayor Charlene Klein officially proclaimed July 15 as “Lake Geneva Day.” It will include tours of the historic building from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. with a re-dedication ceremony to be held at 4 p.m.