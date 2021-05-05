Editorial: Residential is the better of two options for Williams Bay lakefront property

Over the last year there has been a significant amount of debate about the about nine acres of wooded lakefront property owned by the University of Chicago in Williams Bay.

It is a beautiful piece of property and we’d love to see it preserved. But unfortunately no one has come forward to buy the property specifically for preservation purposes.

Instead the University says it plans to sell the property. The question that remains is if the property should be split into three lots and rezoned residential or if it should be sold with its current institutional zoning.

If it is sold under its intuitional zoning, a number of institutional developments could move forward essentially without the village having much say because it is already zoned institutional.

A developer would simply need to submit a building permit, Jim Killian, a naturalist and former village board trustee, explained at a public hearing last month.

“To me that would be much worse than what is proposed,” Killian said.

At least with the residential zoning, the village has more control over what future development will be built.